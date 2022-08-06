Crystal Palace in race to sign Manchester United star on loan - reports

Crystal Palace are among the clubs interested in taking Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka on loan, according to Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

Wan-Bissaka joined Manchester United from Crystal Palace for £50 million in the summer of 2019. He went on to establish himself as the first-choice right-back for them, making 125 appearances across all competitions so far.

However, the 24-year-old appears to have fallen behind Diogo Dalot in the pecking order recently. He did not start a single match for Erik ten Hag's side during the pre-season, with the Portuguese preferred over him.

Dalot is likely to get the nod ahead of Wan-Bissaka when the Red Devils face Brighton & Hove Albion in their season opener on Sunday (August 7). There have thus been doubts about the Englishman's future at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are claimed to be keen to offload the right-back before the transfer window slams shut. It appears the player will not be short of options should he leave the club as a 'number of clubs' are interested in him, according to the aforementioned source.

Crystal Palace, in particular, are considering a loan move for Wan-Bissaka, as per the report. A return to Selhurst Park could be tempting for the defender, who made 46 appearances during his time with the Eagles.

Patrick Vieira currently has two senior right-backs in his ranks in the shape of Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne. However, he appears to be open to the idea of signing Wan-Bissaka, with both those players on the wrong side of their 30s.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are reportedly 'open minded' about the full-back's short-term future. They would not mind if he stayed at the club beyond the summer, but are also considering what is best for him.

Manchester United kick off 2022-23 season on Sunday

The Red Devils will play their first official match under Erik ten Hag on Sunday (August 7). They are set to lock horns with Brighton at Old Trafford in their Premier League opener.

Ten Hag and Co. will be keen to get the 2022-23 campaign off to a winning start. Summer signing Tyrell Malacia could make his competitive debut and be in the starting XI against the Seagulls.

It is worth noting that Manchester United suffered a 4-0 defeat the last time they faced Brighton. They will also be looking to set that record straight on Sunday.

