Manchester United keen to offload £50 million star this transfer window - Reports 

Manchester United are keen to offload right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, as per reports from the Manchester Evening News

The aforementioned report claims that the Red Devils are set to sanction a third loan spell away from the club for right-back Ethan Laird. Despite the 20-year-old right-back set to join Watford on loan, the Red Devils are still open to letting Wan-Bissaka depart this summer.

Wan-Bissaka has failed to impress at Old Trafford since being signed by Manchester United in 2019 for a massive £50 million from Crystal Palace. The 24-year-old has made a total of 125 appearances for the club, scoring twice and providing ten assists.

The Englishman has often been hailed for his excellent tacking and defensive awareness. However, the 24-year-old has struggled to contribute while going forward.

Ciaran Flaherty @CiaranFlaherty8

United are waiting for offers for Wan bissaka, once he goes we can sign a new right back.



But it's embarrassing we can't buy anyone until we sell Wan bissaka



Dumfries is on the market we should get him before anyone else does.



Wan-Bissaka fell out of favor at Old Trafford towards the end of last season under Ralf Rangnick following the emergence of Diogo Dalot.

The report claims that Erik ten Hag has been far from impressed with how Wan-Bissaka has fared under him during the pre-season. It is also reported that the Red Devils have received offers for Dalot but have made it clear that they would only be willing to negotiate for Wan-Bissaka.

The report adds that Ten Hag wants to recruit a new right-back to challenge Dalot for a place. However, with his squad being stacked with so many defenders, he must sell first in order to sign new ones.

Apart from the former Crystal Palace right-back, Manchester United are said to be happy to let some other defenders leave. This includes Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Phil Jones, Brandon Williams and Alex Telles.

Manchester United still have plenty of work in the transfer market

Manchester United have done a pretty decent job in the transfer market this summer but they still look a long way behind clubs like Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Red Devils have signed Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Christian Eriksen this summer but there are still some pieces of jigsaw to be found.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester United are still eager to shift Aaron Wan-Bissaka from the club this summer despite loaning out Ethan Laird to Watford.



They have chased Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong throughout the summer but have had to deal with disappointment so far.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo's future remains up in the air amid reports that the player wants to quit Old Trafford due to lack of Champions League football.

With the season set to start in a week, Manchester United still have several things yet to be resolved.

