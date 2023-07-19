Crystal Palace slap massive price-tag on Cheick Doucoure amid interest from Liverpool and PSG: Reports

According to Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel, Crystal Palace have slapped a massive £70 million price-tag on Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Cheick Doucoure.

Doucoure was a key player for Palace during the 2022-23 season, making 35 appearances across competitions. He joined the Eagles from Ligue 1 side Lens in 2022 in a deal worth £18.2 million.

The defensive midfielder enjoyed a brilliant debut campaign in England and was named Crystal Palace's Player of the Season.

PSG will be looking to challenge for the UEFA Champions League under Spanish coach Luis Enrique in the 2023-24 season. The Parisians want to add quality players all over the pitch and Doucoure has reportedly emerged as a target for the club.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have already let go of midfielders Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain, James Milner, and Naby Keita this summer. Jordan Henderson and Fabinho are reportedly set to join the Saudi Pro League as well.

Given the departures, Jurgen Klopp's side are interested in bolstering their midfield. Despite having signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai already, the Reds are keen on making further reinforcements and have identified Doucoure as a primary target.

According to the aforementioned report, Palace will ask for a massive fee to let Doucoure leave, who is contracted to the club until 2027. However, PSG and Liverpool have the financial resources to complete a deal.

When Djibril Cisse urged PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe to join Liverpool

Kylian Mbappe's PSG future is a hot topic in the transfer market at the moment. The Frenchman has already refused to renew his contract with the Parisians beyond the 2023-24 season.

Real Madrid is the most likely destination for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner. Mbappe, however, was linked with a move to Liverpool at the start of the ongoing transfer window. Former French forward Djibril Cisse even urged the Frenchman to join the Merseysiders on one occasion.

Speaking to Betting Sites, Cisse said:

“Mbappe said himself he wants to win titles and big trophies but that he means the Champions League. He’s not going to lie to anyone – he wants to lift that trophy. Mbappe is a player who deserves to play big nights and Champions League football – but, even though PSG will be playing in the competition for many years, I don’t think the current side is strong enough to win it.”

Cisse added:

“I think Mbappe is made for English football. I know he loves Real Madrid and has been linked with them, and I think he wants to go. But to see him at Anfield – he would cause a lot of damage in the Premier League. Mbappe’s mum loves Liverpool – as a good boy you have to listen to your mum!”

While Kylian Mbappe joining Liverpool is only a faint possibility, that hasn't discouraged the speculations.