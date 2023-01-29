Dani Alves allegedly changed statement in sexual assault case to keep wife from finding out he cheated - Reports

Dani Alves' sexual assault case continues to attract widespread attention as the investigation progresses in Barcelona, with the Brazilian legend allegedly giving conflicting statements in court last week.

According to the IB Times, Alves gave at least three different accounts of the alleged sexual assault that took place at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona on December 30. The former right-back initially denied even being acquainted with the accuser, but later confessed that he changed his statement to keep the fact that he cheated on his wife, Spanish model Joana Sanz, a secret.

Despite cooperating with the investigation and voluntarily presenting himself to the authorities, Alves is being held at the Brians 2 prison in Catalonia due to the weight of the evidence presented. This has also resulted in the termination of his contract with Mexican side Pumas UNAM.

The 39-year-old has bolstered his legal team by recruiting experienced criminal lawyer Cristobal Martell. Their primary goal is to appeal for Alves' release, even if it requires putting up a large bail or having him wear an ankle monitor.

According to the IB Times, Martell has confirmed that Alves continues to maintain his innocence of any alleged sexual assault. However, the right-back concedes to having consensual intercourse with the accuser.

The lawyer also argued that Dani Alves was in a state of shock during the police interrogation, which may have caused him to make inconsistent statements.

Dani Alves continues to fight sexual assault case as Pumas UNAM sack him

Dani Alves was taken into custody on January 20 after being 'tricked' into voluntarily returning to Spain to give his testimony. He was held in jail without bail, as the judge found the evidence provided during the arraignment to be strong enough for detainment.

Following the court's decision to detain him, Pumas UNAM released a statement on social media, stating that they had terminated his contract. The club's board of directors also released a statement explaining their decision (via Marca):

"With this decision, the club reiterates its promise not to tolerate acts by any member of our institution that violate the spirit of the institution and its values."

As the probe continues, Alves' legal team is working diligently to gather and analyze all available evidence to construct an effective defense for their client. This case could have long-lasting effects on Alves and could potentially affect his future in professional football.

