Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy share a tense relationship with Real Madrid new signing: Reports

Real Madrid have enjoyed a vibrant start to the season with a UEFA Super Cup win, but there have been reports of less than perfect relationships within the dressing room.

According to El Nacional, a couple of defenders in the Madridistas' first team have a tense relationship with new signing Antonio Rudiger.

Prior to the German defender's move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, the hierarchy within the defense was unbroken. Those at the top of the list included Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, and Ferland Mendy.

However, with Rudiger showing up for Chelsea and becoming a world-class defender, Madrid president Florentino Perez was quick to sign him on a free transfer.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Current summer transfer update:



• Rudiger

• Tchouameni

• Marcelo, Isco & Bale. 🤍

• Jovic - Fiorentina

• Gila - Lazio (€6m)

• Chust - Cadiz (€1m)

• Kubo - Real Sociedad (€6m)

• Mayoral - Getafe (€10m)

• Casemiro - Man. Utd (€70+€15m) Current summer transfer update:• Rudiger• Tchouameni• Marcelo, Isco & Bale.• Jovic - Fiorentina• Gila - Lazio (€6m)• Chust - Cadiz (€1m)• Kubo - Real Sociedad (€6m)• Mayoral - Getafe (€10m)• Casemiro - Man. Utd (€70+€15m) 📝 Current summer transfer update:• Rudiger ✅• Tchouameni ✅• Marcelo, Isco & Bale. 👋🤍• Jovic - Fiorentina ☑️• Gila - Lazio (€6m) ☑️• Chust - Cadiz (€1m) ☑️• Kubo - Real Sociedad (€6m) ☑️• Mayoral - Getafe (€10m) ☑️• Casemiro - Man. Utd (€70+€15m) ☑️

This decision has not worked too well with the standard defensive lineup. They would prefer that things continue without a new addition that could negatively affect things. For players like Eder Militao and David Alaba, Real Madrid tactician Carlo Ancelotti does not wish to remove them from the starting lineup.

However, with Carvajal struggling with injury problems, Ancelotti has opted for Rudiger at right-back and the former Stamford Bridge defender is flourishing. This makes the German centre-back a threat to Carvajal's position, which has created a tense relationship between the two players.

Carvajal isn't the only player bothered by Rudiger's entry into the Bernabeu. Ferland Mendy is also threatened by the towering centre-back, as his place at left-back could soon be dispensable.

It is assumed that David Alaba, a natural left-back, may return to the position where he performed for many years at Bayern Munich.

This could happen if Antonio Rudiger is placed in the center-back slot beside Militao, essentially pushing Mendy out of the Real Madrid starting lineup entirely.

There is no saying how Carlo Ancelotti will work out the playing time of his defensive staff, but the defensive relationships have gotten tense and could potentially worsen.

Casemiro has left Real Madrid after a nine year stint

Now a Manchester United player, Casemiro has left the defensive midfield baton in the hands of Madrid youngsters like Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni.

Having been at the Santiago Bernabeu for nearly a decade, the superstar decided on a switch to Old Trafford due to an unguaranteed starting slot, according to reports.

The defensive midfielder became uncertain about his place at Real Madrid after they sanctioned a move that was seen to replace him at the heart of the midfield.

If El Nacional's report about the tense relationship surrounding Rudiger is true, then another key player may yet leave the Bernabeu due to unhappiness about playing time.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Yasho Amonkar