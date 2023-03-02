Dani Ceballos edges closer to betraying Real Madrid for European giants: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is reportedly edging closer to securing a free move to Bayern Munich ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Ceballos, 26, has been a squad member for Los Blancos since arriving from Real Betis for €16 million in 2017. So far, he has lifted one La Liga title and two UEFA Champions League trophies with the Spanish club.

A right-footed technical operator blessed with passing and vision, the 11-cap Spain international is in the final four months of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu. While he was touted to depart on a free move this summer, he has recently made a solid case for a contract renewal.

Despite featuring in just 338 minutes of action last season, Ceballos has emerged as a vital squad option for Carlo Ancelotti this campaign. He has scored one goal and laid out six assists in 1089 minutes this time around, spread across 27 games across all competitions.

According to El Nacional, Bayern Munich have identified Ceballos as one of their transfer targets for the upcoming summer transfer window. Bavarian boss Julian Nagelsmann is keen to acquire the Spaniard's services for a starting role in his team with a rather lucrative contract.

Ceballos, who has grown to be crucial for Real Madrid's season, is currently weighing up his options. While he is interested in the Bundesliga giants' offer, he has ruled out a summer return to Betis.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are unsure about extending Ceballos' stay due to his exorbitant wage demands. Furthermore, the La Liga giants are keen to free up space to potentially accommodate Jude Bellingham.

Overall, the Olympic silver medallist has registered six goals and nine assists in 101 appearances across all competitions for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti shrugs off reports of veteran defender's unhappiness

Earlier last month, Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti avoided a query about Nacho Fernandez's current situation. He replied to reporters:

"Nacho unhappy with his situation? I understand him but I'm not here to make the players happy. I'm here to make Real Madrid win. I'm sorry to say this, but my main focus is to make the club satisfied."

Fernandez, 33, has dropped down in the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu this season. He has started just eight La Liga games so far.

Overall, Fernandez has scored 15 goals and laid out nine assists in 301 matches across all competitions for the defending La Liga champions.

