Danish coach becomes strong contender to take over at Manchester United if Ten Hag gets sacked: Reports

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has emerged as a strong contender for the Manchester United managerial job. The Red Devils have reportedly identified the Danish manager as one of the potential appointments should they sack Erik ten Hag this summer.

As per a report in the Telegraph, Manchester United are on the lookout for a suitable manager to take over at the club this summer. They are said to be unhappy with how the team is playing under Ten Hag and do not see the Dutchman as the ideal coach to lead the side in the future.

The English publication reports that Frank is the latest to be added to the list of potential future managers for the Red Devils. The report adds that the Danish manager shares a good relationship with INEOS and has previously worked with Sir Dave Brailsford, making him a strong contender.

Apart from the Brentford manager, Thomas Tuchel, Roberto De Zerbi, Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate have been linked with the Manchester United job.

Manchester United legends want Erik ten Hag to stay

Manchester United legends Roy Keane and Gary Neville have urged the Red Devils to stick with Erik ten Hag. They believe that the manager is not the biggest problem at the club and they need to tackle bigger issues first.

Keane told on Sky Sports:

"There have been genuine problems at the club. The injuries in the back four and he has been honest with that. But with the more games you are losing and being eighth in the table, yeah, you end up losing that belief. I would never sit in the studio and hope for a manager to lose his job. I hope he is given more time and they can get to the summer, restructure and regroup. I hope he is given that chance to get it right."

He added:

"There's huge problems at the club. Last year there was some positives, we have to be honest with that. And they have a FA Cup final coming up, and if they manage to beat Man City, it's going to be very, very difficult, but there's huge challenges he's facing, and he's under huge pressure."

Gary Neville also went on to back Ten Hag and said:

"I don't see a suitable replacement for Ten Hag available. Bayern Munich are struggling to find a replacement [for Thomas Tuchel], others are struggling. I think we need to stick with Ten Hag and give him one more season - an injury-free season - to see if United can get back to the standards of last season where they won a trophy and finished in the top four."

Manchester United are currently eighth in the Premier League table with two games left in the season. They would need to win their remaining matches and hope Chelsea drop points to secure European qualification via league results.