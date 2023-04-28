Dark secrets emerge of PSG superstar Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo's €11 million Ibiza mansion - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo’s €11 million Ibiza mansion reportedly has a shady history.

As reported by the Argentine publication TN, the luxurious mansion located near the Cala Tarida cove on Ibiza’s western coast was built as a private home in the 1970s. However, before a gorgeous home was erected on it, the guarded location on a small peninsula served as a haven for pirates. As per the locals, Mediterranean Sea outlaws frequented the spot in the 17th century.

Of course, the dark chapter is well in the past, as the house, known as 'Sa Ferradura', has had its fair share of success in the last decade. In 2018, it was chosen as the 'best holiday estate' at the World's Best Boutique Hotel awards.

Before being purchased by Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo in 2022, the Ibiza mansion used to fetch a whopping €300,000 per week during the peak season. During one of his visits, Messi reportedly felt so comfortable that he decided to buy the property for a staggering €11 million.

Messi and Roccuzzo’s Ibiza property spans a massive 20,020 sq ft. It has six rooms, capable of accommodating 12 people; a massive 23-meter outdoor pool, a fully equipped gymnasium and a DJ mixing platform. The house has a team of 22 staff, including cooks and laundry. According to TN, the PSG superstar spent his last vacation at the property with his family.

Unfortunately, due to some planning issues, the property is yet to acquire the certificate of completion and certificate of occupancy. The problem arose, as construction was carried out in some rooms and the garage, which were not present in the initial construction plan.

These constructions, though, were carried out before Messi had purchased the property last year. The issue can be fixed as long as the extra construction that was not in the original plan is suppressed.

What are Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo’s pre-match rituals?

Many players perform bizarre rituals before every game, thinking that doing them would help them succeed on the pitch. Lionel Messi is not the most superstitious player around, but his wife Antonela Roccuzzo apparently believes in them.

As per Spanish outlet Tus Compadres, Antonela reportedly carries a bag, hat and sweater to her husband’s games, irrespective of the weather. She also tries to take her three boys (Thiago, Mateo and Ciro) to every game, as she believes they're their father’s lucky charm.

To top it off, Antonela reportedly has a few special prayers she says before Messi takes the field. Given how successful Lionel Messi was at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which Argentina won, it would not be wrong to assume that his wife's prayers did their work.

