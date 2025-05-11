Darwin Nunez picks two clubs as possible destinations as he plots Liverpool exit - Reports

Dawrin Nunez has reportedly decided to leave Liverpool this summer. The Uruguayan striker has picked Al Hilal or Atlético Madrid as his next club.

As per a report in Football Insider, Nunez is keen on leaving Liverpool after failing to break into Arne Slot's starting XI. He wants to play regularly starting next season and believes an Anfield exit is the best way forward for his career.

Nunez had interest from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in January, and he was close to leaving for the Middle East. However, the Reds failed to get a replacement sorted and decided to reject the offer for the striker. Al Nassr signed Jhon Duran from Aston Villa, and that has seen their rivals Al Hilal show interest in Nunez. The Saudi Pro League defending champions are keen on getting the Uruguayan striker, and the former Benfica man is open to the move.

Atlético Madrid are also looking to add a striker and see the Liverpool star as a perfect fit for Diego Simeone's system. The Reds are open to selling Nunez this summer and want £60 million for him. Liverpool see Ollie Watkins as the ideal replacement for the Uruguayan star, as per Football Insider.

Liverpool urged to sell Darwin Nunez by John Arne Riise

John Arne Riise believes Liverpool should sell Darwin Nunez this summer. He wants them to sign Alexander Isak as the ideal replacement, as the Newcastle United star can help the side get more goals. He told Metro:

"I've seen the rumors saying that he would love a move to Liverpool as well. Every striker would love to go to Liverpool at the moment when how they play, but I think it would be a great addition to the team. He plays football with a smile on his face, he likes to be creative, he's quick, he's very good in front of goal so I think that would be a great signing. If there's one place I think Liverpool should strengthen or do something in the summer it's the striker position for sure."

"Sometimes you have players in the team that you love watching and you love having a team and Nunez is one of them. He fights, he works hard, he is that kind of character. So often he gets these chances and you think, 'Yeah, now he's going to loosen up now, he's going score', but it hasn't come for him. So it's a hard one being a Liverpool fan and loving Nunez as a player but if you look at the team and what the team needs to stay up there at the top, I think we need to look at a striker who is more clinical in front of the goal."

Darwin Nunez has scored just seven goals for Liverpool this season and has started only 16 times in all competitions. He has four assists in those games.

