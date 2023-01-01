David Beckham's Inter Miami dealt massive blow in race to sign PSG superstar Lionel Messi: Reports

David Beckham's rumored plans to reunite Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi with Luis Suarez at Inter Miami have been thwarted. This is according to Mirror, following news of Suarez's decision to sign a two-year deal with Brazilian team Gremio, notably rocking the footballing world on New Year's Eve.

Suarez was rumored to be joining Beckham's MLS team, which may have aided Inter Miami in drawing in Lionel Messi from PSG.

However, he opted to join Gremio after a brief stint at Nacional, also rejecting offers from Saudi Arabia, where Cristiano Ronaldo has gone.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes [MARCA] | David Beckham plans to bring Alba, Busquets, Messi and Suarez to Inter Miami. [MARCA] | David Beckham plans to bring Alba, Busquets, Messi and Suarez to Inter Miami. #fcblive 🚨[MARCA] | David Beckham plans to bring Alba, Busquets, Messi and Suarez to Inter Miami. #fcblive https://t.co/Tlc9sL4ori

David Beckham's club are still reportedly pursuing the acquisition of Lionel Messi, who has six months left on his contract with the Parisians. In addition to Messi, Inter Miami are also reportedly working to secure Sergio Busquets at the end of the current season.

Beckham has been trying to recruit a world-famous player like Lionel Messi to join his MLS side. Notably, Messi has previously stated that he would like to play in the US before retiring, and if Beckham succeeds, the Argentine legend would become the highest-paid player in MLS history.

Luis Suarez, who is 35 years old, has had a successful career playing for various clubs, including Barcelona, Liverpool, and Ajax. His decision to sign with Gremio, a Brazilian team that was relegated to the second division, will see the forward aim to help them gain promotion.

Inter Miami will need to search for other options to strengthen their roster and secure trophies in the MLS. It remains to be seen how Suarez's decision to snub them for Gremio will impact Messi's intentions after the Argentine ace decides to leave the Parisians.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Messi



Inter Miami want Messi and will push; but also PSG will offer Leo a new deal soon.



Messi’s decision will be made in 2023. Leo Messi has not decided his future yet. His camp guarantees that Leo is only focused on the World Cup and there’s no agreement with any club.Inter Miami want Messi and will push; but also PSG will offer Leo a new deal soon.Messi’s decision will be made in 2023. Leo Messi has not decided his future yet. His camp guarantees that Leo is only focused on the World Cup and there’s no agreement with any club. 🚨🇦🇷 #MessiInter Miami want Messi and will push; but also PSG will offer Leo a new deal soon.Messi’s decision will be made in 2023. https://t.co/rXQ6bvZvLS

PSG and Lionel Messi have already reached an agreement in principle for a contract extension

According to Marca, PSG and Lionel Messi have reportedly come to a verbal agreement in principle for the Argentine to remain with the Ligue 1 outfit. However, it is uncertain how long the deal is set to last.

Messi's current contract with the Parisians will expire in the summer of 2023, after he signed a two-year deal when he joined the team in 2021.

Reports indicate that talks between the two sides, which have been ongoing for the past four months, resulted in an agreement being reached in December.

Messi's representatives and his father, Jorge, have been involved in discussions with the club chiefs, Luis Campos and Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Poll : 0 votes