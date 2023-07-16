David de Gea attracting interest from La Liga giants after Manchester United departure: Reports

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is reportedly on Sevilla's radar for a potential summer transfer.

The Spaniard recently brought an end to his 12-year-stint with the Old Trafford club and is currently a free agent. He is expected to join a club soon after leaving United.

According to Manchester Evening News, De Gea has been linked with a move to Saudi Pro League. But Sevilla could offer him a chance to stay in European football.

De Gea made 545 appearances for the Red Devils, keeping 190 clean sheets for the Manchester club since joining the side from Atletico Madrid back in 2011. The Spaniard even won the Golden Glove award in the Premier League during the 2022-23 season.

However, De Gea made a few high-profile errors as well that cost Erik ten Hag's team crucial matches. This includes the UEFA Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla and the FA Cup last season.

Apart from that, De Gea's ability with the ball in his feet has been questionable. That is a trait that is very important for a goalkeeper playing under Erik ten Hag.

Hence, Manchester United have made Inter Milan Andre Onana their priority target in the summer. The Red Devils are in talks with the Nerazzurri over a move in the summer market.

David de Gea penned an emotional message after his Manchester United exit

David de Gea joined Manchester United as a 21-year-old youngster from Atletico Madrid. He left the club in 2023 as a bonafide legend. The Spaniard is hands down one of the best goalkeepers in United's history, with the highest number of clean sheets for the club (190).

At times, De Gea proved to be the team's best player and their savior. He won eight trophies with the Red Devils as well. Hence, leaving the Manchester club was an emotional affair for De Gea.

Announcing his departure, he penned a heartfelt message, writing on Instagram:

"I just wanted to send this farewell message to all Manchester United supporters. I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years"

He added:

"We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club. I took incredible pride everytime I pulled on this shirt, to lead the team, to represent this institution, the biggest club in the world was an honour only bestows upon a few lucky footballers."

De Gea further added that he feels it is the right time to leave and move to a new club:

"It’s been an unforgettable and successful period since I came here. I didn’t think from leaving Madrid as a young boy we would achieve what we did together. Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge, to push myself again in new surroundings."

He concluded:

"Manchester will always be in my heart, Manchester has shaped me and will never leave me. We’ve seen it all."

David de Gea is still a top goalkeeper as his performances during the 2022-23 season showed, as he won the Premier League Golden Boot. Fans can expect the Spaniard to continue playing at the top level after his Manchester United exit.