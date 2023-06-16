David de Gea makes final decision on Manchester United contract - Reports

Goalkeeper David de Gea has reportedly decided to leave Manchester United this summer upon the expiry of his contract later this month. He was not on the club's retained list, which was released on Friday, June 16, but the two parties could reportedly still be in talks over a new deal.

As per a report in the Mirror, the Spaniard has decided to leave Old Trafford this summer. He is set to call time on his 12-year stay at the club after having made 545 appearances since joining from Atletico Madrid.

The report adds that the goalkeeper was unwilling to accept a sizeable wage cut on his £375k-per-week deal. De Gea, who won the Premier League Golden Glove in the 2022/23 season, has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Al Hilal are reported to be in talks with the Spaniard as they look to add big names to the Saudi Pro League this summer. They have targeted several players from European leagues, with Saudi sides getting the attention after Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al Nassr.

Who replaces David de Gea at Manchester United?

Gary Neville has backed David Raya of Brentford to take the step up to Manchester United and replace his compatriot David de Gea. He believes Raya could be of interest to the Red Devils this summer.

He said on The Overlap:

"I think he could step up. I think Raya would interest United in the summer."

Raya, who has just a year remaining on his contract, has rejected multiple extension offers from Brentford and Thomas Frank has hinted that the club could sell their goalkeeper this summer.

Raya spoke to The Athletic earlier this year and said:

"I turned down two contracts, one last year and one this January. They weren't the offers we were looking for. I can only say that. I want to focus on playing games and not think too much about my future."

He added:

"I have a contract here, so I'm willing to finish that, but you never know what's going to happen in the summer. Maybe the club wants to sell, maybe not. Maybe I want to stay. I want to focus on football and see what happens."

Apart from Raya, the Mirror report claimed that Jordan Pickford and Diogo Costa were on the Manchester United wishlist as well. Inter Milan star Andre Onana has also been linked after an impressive UEFA Champions League campaign.

