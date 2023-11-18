David de Gea will not join new club after summer exit from Manchester United: Reports

Former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will reportedly not join Real Betis after leaving the Red Devils in the summer earlier this year. The Spaniard remains without a club since the expiry of his contract with the Premier League giants.

As per reports in Estadio Deportivo (via Fichajes), Real Betis CEO Ramon Alarcon has ruled out any possible move for De Gea in the upcoming transfer windows. The report claims that Betis are planning a defensive rebuild, with signing a new goalkeeper also on the agenda.

However, Alarcon has stressed that with the likes of Claudio Bravo and Rui Silva in the team, signing a shot-stopper is not their priority. However, notably, Bravo's contract with the club expires next summer.

As far as De Gea is concerned, he remains without a club after running down his contract at Old Trafford. He brought an end to a 12-year spell with the club this summer, which saw him make 545 appearances for the Red Devils.

Rumors emerged earlier this season that he could make a sensational return to Manchester United after new signing Andre Onana didn't start his United career on a bright note.

De Gea has previous experience of playing in La Liga. He represented Atletico Madrid in 84 senior games across competitions, including 57 league matches, before moving to England in 2011.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana picks up injury on international duty

Manchester United have suffered a slow start to the season and their crisis has now deepened with an injury to goalkeeper Andre Onana. He was forced to come off after picking up an injury during Cameroon's recent game against Mauritius.

The latest setback will further complicate Erik ten Hag's plans for the remainder of the season. His side are in an injury crisis, with the likes of Jonny Evans, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Casemiro all out due to respective issues.

Moreover, both Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund opted out of international duty for Denmark due to injuries. Marcus Rashford also picked up a knock during England's recent win over Malta and had to be taken off.