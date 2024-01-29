"Deal to be closed now" - Fabrizio Romano confirms midfielder is set to join Barcelona

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Barcelona are closing in on signing Swedish gem Lucas Bergvall.

Romano has claimed that the Catalan side have submitted a bid worth €7 million as a fixed fee plus €3 million in add-ons. Most importantly, the player himself wishes to join the Blaugrana.

The journalist wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Understand Barça official bid for Lucas Bergvall is expected to be accepted next week! Final amound: €7m fixed fee plus €3m add-ons."

"Bergvall has been very clear, he wants to join Barça — deal to be closed now but valid from July 1, 2024. Almost there."

The 17-year-old midfielder currently plies his trade in the Swedish first division for Djurgarden. He's made a total of 29 appearances for the club, bagging three goals and an assist across competitions.

According to Barca Blaugranes, the youngster had to choose between European champions Manchester City and the Spanish giants. A move to the Etihad may have been tempting and would've granted Bergvall a chance to play in the Premier League.

However, minutes may have been hard to come by, with the likes of Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden to contend with in the middle of the park.

A move to Barcelona doesn't guarantee the youngster game time either. Ilkay Gundogan, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi are all competing for spots in midfield.

Barcelona unhappy with Rafa Marquez following comments on Xavi's exit - Reports

FC Barcelona manager Xavi

Barcelona Atletic coach Rafa Marquez has reportedly upset the club's management following his comments on taking over as senior team head coach after Xavi.

The 44-year-old has remained in charge of the youth team for 61 matches, winning 27 of those clashes and losing 17. When asked whether he would like to take over from Xavi, Marquez said (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Who wouldn’t, right? But the most important thing is to continue preparing because it is my second season as a coach here. Prepare in case that moment comes. You can’t say no to an opportunity like this. And if it comes, I will try to be available and try to do my best.”

According to Marca, it is these comments that have not gone down well with the club's management. Regardless, this report also states that the coach was never in contention for the position.