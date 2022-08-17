“Deal is completely off” - Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United are discussing alternatives after missing out on 27-year-old

Manchester United have told Juventus that a deal for Adrien Rabiot is completely 'off', according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist claims that the Red Devils' stance on the 27-year-old won't change unless 'something crazy happens' on the player's side. Romano also stated that United have turned their attention to other targets and have the intention of offering a record salary and a huge signing-on fee.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Man Utd have intention to pay record-salary and also huge signing fee. Other targets now discussed internally. Juventus have received Manchester United message on Adrien Rabiot: deal is completely 'off' and won't change unless something crazy happens on player side.Man Utd have intention to pay record-salary and also huge signing fee. Other targets now discussed internally. Juventus have received Manchester United message on Adrien Rabiot: deal is completely 'off' and won't change unless something crazy happens on player side. 🚨🇫🇷 #MUFCMan Utd have intention to pay record-salary and also huge signing fee. Other targets now discussed internally. https://t.co/JKTNU0OPb7

Manchester United have been roundly mocked for their links to Rabiot in recent weeks, as the French international has gained a reputation for being a bad dressing room influence.

Predominantely a central midfielder, Rabiot played a big part of the last season as a left wing-back for Juventus, making 45 appearances across the campaign. The former PSG star joined the Old Lady in 2019 on a free transfer, but has now been deemed surplus to requirements by the Serie A giants.

Following a disastrous start to their Premier League campaign, Erik ten Hag's side are desperate for a central midfielder. Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong has reportedly been a target all summer, although a move for the 25-year-old now appears unlikely.

Fabrizio Romano names midfielder Manchester United should immediatlely sign

According to Romano's Caught Offiside column, the Italian believes United should try and sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City. He stated:

"If I were in charge of transfers at Man Utd, I would immediately try to sign Youri Tielemans! He’s in the final year of his contract and I’ve said all summer that I think he could be a great option for top clubs.”

The 25-year-old is considered one of the leading midfielders in the Premier League, having scored 24 times in 160 appearances for the Foxes. Tielemans will forever be considered a hero at the King Power Stadium following his winning goal in the 2021 FA Cup final against Chelsea.

But the Belgian international has under a year left on his current deal with the East Midlands club and appears unwilling to re-sign. Amid rumors that several players are set to depart Leicester this summer, the former Premier League winners must decide whether or not to cash in on their star midfielder.

Jordan Reed @JordanValleys Surely Tielemens for £20m is a no brainer !! Surely Tielemens for £20m is a no brainer !!

Tielemans would undoubtedly be an upgrade on what Manchester United have in central midfield, which is an area of the pitch that desperately needs addressing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava