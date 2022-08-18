"Deal considered more than difficult" - Fabrizio Romano provides a fresh update on Manchester United's pursuit of Brazilian international

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has given an insight into Manchester United's attempts to sign Ajax winger Antony.

Romano has revealed that Ajax are eager to 'keep him' and the deal is 'considered more than difficult'. He has also claimed that the Red Devils could turn to PSV star Cody Gakpo or Chelsea winner Christian Pulisic.

"Manchester United plan to approach Ajax again for Antony before the end of the window. Deal considered more than difficult, as Ajax want to keep him but Man Utd will try again. Cody Gakpo remains easier option in the list, as Pulisic loan depends on Todd Boehly," said Romano on Twitter.

The Red Devils are seemingly desperate to sign a top-quality forward before the close of the transfer window after witnessing their attacking displays against Brighton and Hove Albion and Brentford. Erik ten Hag's side lacked ideas, creativity, and efficiency in front of goals against the Seagulls and the Bees.

Unit3de lack strength in depth in attack as they parted ways with Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, and Edinson Cavani in June and are yet to sign any replacements.

Antony has quickly evolved into one of the most promising young wingers in Europe. The Brazilian enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in 32 games in all competitions. He has scored one goal and provided two assists in Ajax's opening two Eredivise games this season.

Manchester United will hope Erik ten Hag will be able to convince his former player to make the move to Old Trafford.

Cody Gakpo also enjoyed an impressive campaign last season. The Dutchman scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists in 47 games in all competitions. He helped PSV finish second in the Eredivisie and win the KNVB Cup.

Christian Pulisic, on the other hand, has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge following the arrival of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City. The American has struggled to live up to expectations at Stamford Bridge since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. A move away from Chelsea could help the forward resurrect his career.

Manchester United will also be desperate to sign a midfielder

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

With just two weeks to go before the close of the summer transfer window, Manchester United are seemingly in a state of crisis. Their dismal performances in the transfer window and their opening two Premier League games of the season has left the club's fans infuriated.

Making a couple of statement signings before the close of the transfer window could lift spirits at Old Trafford. The addition of a top-quality forward is seen as a top priority but the acquisition of a central midfielder seems almost necessary.

Erik ten Hag's side were overrun in midfield against Graham Potter and Thomas Frank's sides. Scott McTominay and Fred struggled to shield the back four and distribute the ball whilst Christian Eriksen lacks the legs and agility to play in a deeper midfield role.

As per Sky Sports, the 13-time Premier League champions are interested in signing Brighton youngster Moises Caicedo. The 20-year-old produced a sensational performance in his side's 2-1 victory over the Red Devils a fortnight ago. His work-rate, tenacity, and composure on the ball make him the ideal target for Erik ten Hag.

