"Deal off" - Fabrizio Romano confirms £20m-rated Chelsea star's move to Premier League club has broken down

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has reported that Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri will not be moving to Premier League rivals West Ham United.

The Hammers were rumored to be in "advanced talks" to sign Palmieri (as per Football Insider) on August 16. However, Romano has now confirmed that the move is unlikely to go through, stating:

"Emerson Palmieri deal off for West Ham, confirmed. No agreement on salary despite deal close to being completed with Chelsea as called earlier by @JackRosser_"

The Italian journalist added that the Blues will demand around £20 million for Palmieri, who still has two years left on his current deal:

"Chelsea insist they want around £20m to sell Emerson Palmieri, no way for loan move as of now."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano ⚒️



Chelsea insist they want around £20m to sell Emerson Palmieri, no way for loan move as of now. Emerson Palmieri deal off for West Ham, confirmed. No agreement on salary despite deal close to being completed with Chelsea as called earlier by @JackRosser_ ⚒️ #WHUFC Chelsea insist they want around £20m to sell Emerson Palmieri, no way for loan move as of now. Emerson Palmieri deal off for West Ham, confirmed. No agreement on salary despite deal close to being completed with Chelsea as called earlier by @JackRosser_ 🚨⚒️ #WHUFCChelsea insist they want around £20m to sell Emerson Palmieri, no way for loan move as of now. https://t.co/9KTkAdQn5h

Palmieri notably spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Olympique Lyonnais. He made 36 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and laying out two assists. The defender's exploits helped the French side reach the last eight of the UEFA Europa League. However, Lyon finished a lowly eighth in Ligue 1.

Since joining Chelsea back in 2018 from AS Roma, Palmieri has played just 71 times for the Blues, recording two goals and five assists. He has, however, lifted four major trophies with the club, including the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup.

Chelsea have sufficient cover in the full-back positions

Chelsea seem to be open to selling Palmieri as they have two options for both wing-back positions in Thomas Tuchel's preferred system. This could also be the reason for the Blues' willingness to part ways with Marcos Alonso, who is closing in on a move to Barcelona (as per Fabrizio Romano).

Reece James is the club's undisputed first-choice at right wing-back. The Englishman has impressed ever since, making it into the senior team and most recently scored during their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta is another player the Blues can utilize in James' position, though he has largely played on the right side of a back three.

At left wing-back, the club have Ben Chilwell. Chilwell missed most of the 2021-22 season due to injury but started his side's Premier League opener against Everton this season. The Blues have also signed Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion to add to their defensive depth on the left flank.

Cucurella played as a left-sided central defender against Everton before starting as a left wing-back against Tottenham. He notably assisted another summer arrival, Kalidou Koulibaly, from a corner in the latter encounter.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy