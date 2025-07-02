Declan Rice gives glowing assessment of PL star linked with Arsenal move to Mikel Arteta: Reports

Declan Rice has reportedly given a glowing assessment of Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta. The Gunners are seemingly looking to bolster their attack over the summer, and the Eagles man could be a really good option.
The news in this case comes from The Beautiful Game Podcast, who are said to have close ties with Eze (via The Boot Room). Additionally, an earlier report claimed that Bukayo Saka had urged Eze to join the north Londoners.
As for Rice, he has seen a bit of the Crystal Palace attacking midfielder while representing England. The pair have made 11 appearances across competitions with each other, but are yet to register a joint goal contribution.
Speaking about Eze's links with the Gunners, The Beautiful Game Podcast wrote on X:
"Mikel Arteta has spoken to Declan Rice about Eberechi Eze, and the Arsenal midfielder gave a glowing endorsement of his international teammate."
"While Tottenham maintain their interest, Eze is understood to prefer a move to Arsenal, the club he supported growing up."
It may not be a bad time for Crystal Palace to sell Eze as well, with the player's contract running out in 2027. Last season, he made 43 appearances across competitions for the Eagles, bagging 14 goals and 11 assists.
A move to the Emirates would earn Eze the chance to compete for the top honors like the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. The Gunners finished second in the English top-flight standings this season.
Arsenal submit offer for Chelsea winger- Reports
Arsenal have reportedly submitted an offer for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke. According to journalist Florian Plattenberg, the Gunners see Real Madrid's Rodrygo as an option in this role as well.
Madueke's current agreement at Stamford Bridge expires in the summer of 2030, and it is said that he could be on his way out this summer. Plattenberg wrote on his X account:
"Understand Arsenal have already submitted an offer to Noni Madueke. 23 y/o winger could leave Chelsea in the summer. Talks have started. Madueke is one of several top profiles the Gunners are assessing for this position. They are still considering a transfer for Rodrygo should he wish to leave Real Madrid."
To date, Madueke has made 90 appearances across competitions for Chelsea, bagging 20 goals and nine assists. He's likely to be behind Bukayo Saka for minutes on the right flank in north London.