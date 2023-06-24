Deco orders Barcelona to pay release clause to sign Real Madrid target - Reports

Barcelona sporting director Deco has reportedly urged the club to sign Arda Guler, who has also attracted interest from rivals Real Madrid.

Guler has been on the summer transfer target list for a host of top European clubs. This includes the likes of AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool, Ajax and Arsenal. Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in signing the Turkish star.

As per El Nacional, Deco is wary of letting Guler join their arch-rivals this summer. He has asked the club to pay his release clause to bring him to Spotify Camp Nou.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Fenerbahce youngster's release clause is just €17.5 million after taxes.

Guler plays as an attacking midfielder but can also operate on the wings. In 35 games across competitions last season, he scored six goals and provided seven assists for Fenerbahce.

The 18-year-old has often been compared to former Fenerbahce, Real Madrid, and Arsenal midfielder, Mesut Ozil. The now-retired star recently told Marca:

“Is there a number 10 better than me? I can think of a name, I have a brother that I believe in, may God protect him: his name is Arda Güler.”

Guler has made 51 senior appearances for Fenerbahce, contributing nine goals and 12 assists. He has also earned four caps with Turkey, scoring one goal.

At Barcelona, though, Guler will face stiff competition from the likes of Gavi and Pedri. As per the aforementioned El Nacional report, the Turkish midfielder is yet to make a decision on his future.

Barcelona youngster Gavi on Real Madrid signing Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid recently signed midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for an initial fee of €103 million. The 19-year-old comes with huge expectations, having put in phenomenal performances for Dortmund and England in recent times.

Barcelona youngster Gavi, though, isn't bothered with Los Blancos' signings and is focused on competing for trophies with the Blaugrana. When asked about Bellingham's signing, Gavi, 18, told SPORT:

“Madrid can sign whoever they want, I don’t care. We’ve got our own and we’re going to go for it.”

Bellingham made 42 appearances across competitions last season for Dortmund contributing 14 goals and seven assists. Gavi, meanwhile, contributed three goals and seven assists in 49 games across competitions for Barcelona.

The two will now face each other in one of football's most historic and fierce rivalries - the El Clasico.

