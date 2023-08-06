Deco planning revenge on Real Madrid by signing €40 million star at Barcelona - Reports

Barcelona believed they had won the race for Arda Guler's signature, but Real Madrid were on hand to snatch the teenager from their grasp. Now, according to El Nacional, agent and Barca legend Deco has decided to seek revenge by snatching up Gabriel Veiga, who the Madridistas have long had their eyes on.

The departure of Ousmane Dembele has dealt a devastating blow to Xavi Hernandez's plans for Barca this season. The French winger was a pivotal element in the scheme, his attacking prowess on the right flank aiding the Blaugrana to win the La Liga title last campaign.

Now, with Dembele leaving, it has prompted the urgent search for an affordable replacement mere weeks away from the transfer window's closure. Amidst the flurry of speculations, players like Giovani Lo Celso and Joao Felix have been touted as potential contenders to fill the void.

However, a fresh name has emerged on Barca's radar, born from revenge, and it is one that has captivated Real Madrid's interest for some time. Enter Gabriel Veiga, the 21-year-old revelation from Celta de Vigo.

Renowned for his versatility, the young midfielder has showcased his talents as an attacking force, impressing last season with 11 goals and four assists in 36 league appearances.

Though rumors of Madrid's pursuit of Veiga have been circulating for months, negotiations are yet to yield favorable results. While Veiga's market value is pegged at a modest €10 million, Celta de Vigo deem him irreplaceable and demand a staggering €30 million plus an additional €10 million in variables. However, this has reportedly not deterred Barca.

Veiga's style is said to resonate harmoniously with Xavi's vision of the game. Securing his services would not only bolster the squad with a promising midfield prospect but also serve as an act of retaliation for Deco and Barcelona. Their desire to exact revenge is fueled by the bitter memory of Madrid snatching Guler from right under their noses during previous negotiations.

Barcelona stars unfazed by Real Madrid's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

There's a possibility that Kylian Mbappe could move to Real Madrid, but Barcelona's players remain unperturbed by the prospect.

As the French forward's contract standoff with Paris Saint-Germain intensifies, the rumors linking him to the Santiago Bernabeu have reached a fever pitch. Mbappe's desire to join the Spanish giants next summer on a free transfer is widely known, with PSG desperate to avert such an outcome.

Nevertheless, according to Football Espana, captain Sergi Roberto boldly declared that Camp Nou boasts the world's finest squad, while midfielder Gavi stated (via SportsBrief):

“Real Madrid can sign whoever they want, I absolutely don’t care. We will do our own thing and we are going to fight to the death (to beat them).”

For Barcelona, a club that clinched victory over their bitter adversaries to claim the title last season, the prospect of Madrid bolstering their ranks with Mbappe is undeniably formidable. With the Frenchman's lethal prowess, the Santiago Bernabeu would become an even more potent force in the quest for silverware.