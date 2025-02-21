  • home icon
Despite leaving club in 2021, Lionel Messi continues as third-highest shirt seller at Barcelona as top 3 comes to light

By Abel Yisa
Modified Feb 21, 2025 07:41 GMT
Universitario v Inter Miami - Friendly Game - Source: Getty
Universitario v Inter Miami - Friendly Game - Source: Getty

According to Diario AS (via Football Espana), Former Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi remains the club's third-highest shirt seller despite leaving Camp Nou in 2021. Lamine Yamal ranks first on the list with Robert Lewandowski coming in second.

The Argentine, who is a bona fide Blaugrana legend, is considered by most as the best player to ever feature for the famous club. Best known for his ability to break defensive set-ups and score in style, Messi was a menace in attack in his playing days at Barca..

After spending 17 seasons at Camp Nou, Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) as a free agent in August 2021. However, four years down the line, his iconic number 10 shirt remains in high demand.

In 778 games for the Spanish giants, Messi scored 672 goals and registered 303 assists. The Argentine won four UEFA Champions League titles at Camp Nou, his last coming in the 2014-15 season when Barca won the treble. He also won 10 LaLiga titles alongside several other trophies.

Lamine Yamal is Barcelona's highest shirt seller in 2025 - Reports

FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty
FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

Lamine Yamal has emerged as the player with the most shirt sales at Camp Nou, according to the aforementioned report. The young Spaniard broke onto the scene in 2023, aged 15, and hasn't looked back since.

Yamal can best be described as a forward with a good mixture of creativity and finishing proficiency. Many have likened the youngster with Messi as they believe he's the Argentine's natural replacement at Camp Nou.

In 32 appearances across competitions this season, Yamal has scored 11 goals and registered 15 assists. The 17-year-old has proven to be indispensable in Barcelona's starting XI and it remains to be seen if he will be given Messi's iconic number 10 jersey in the coming years.

Robert Lewandowski, who is second on the list, is also having a sublime season. The prolific Pole has scored 32 goals and provided three assists from 34 matches across competitions this campaign.

