"Destined to leave the club" - Fabrizio Romano says one Chelsea forward is set to depart and the future of 2 other Blues forwards are unclear

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an insight into the potential futures of three Chelsea stars.

The Italian journalist reports that Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech is 'destined to leave the club' and has attracted interest from Serie A champions AC Milan. Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic's futures at Stamford Bridge are unclear.

Ziyech has struggled to adapt to the speed and physicality of the Premier League since joining the club from Ajax in 2020.

The Moroccan endured a disappointing debut campaign at Chelsea, scoring just six goals in 39 appearances in all competitions. The 29-year-old showed signs of improvement last summer but was unable to nail down a regular place in Tuchel's starting line-up.

The Blues signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer, which could make Ziyech surplus to requirements.

Romano has claimed that the club offered Timo Werner to Juventus as part of their failed bid for Matthijs de Ligt. Pulisic has also struggled to maintain consistency and fitness over the last couple of seasons. This has led to Romano claiming that the duo's departures 'cannot be ruled out in August'.

He told Caught Offside:

"There has been a lot of speculation about Chelsea's forward players, and I'm aware that Timo Werner was one of the names offered to Juventus as part of the Blues' failed efforts to sign Matthijs de Ligt. For now, however, the situation with Werner and Christian Pulisic has gone quiet but surprises cannot be ruled out in August."

"The one I expect to leave is Hakim Ziyech. AC Milan want him but for the moment they are focused on Charles de Ketelaere as their priority target, and then they will understand the conditions of the Ziyech deal. With Werner and Pulisic, the decision will be up to Thomas Tuchel, in any case, Ziyech is destined to leave the club."

Chelsea are unlikely to fancy parting ways with Timo Werner as Romelu Lukaku exited the club earlier this month. The German's departure could leave the Blues desperately short of attacking options. Furthermore, Werner's versatility could be a major asset for the club next season.

However, Christian Pulisic's future could be up in the air if Thomas Tuchel's side signs another attacker before the close of the summer transfer window.

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Ajax forward Antony

Borussia Dortmund v AFC Ajax: Group C - UEFA Champions League

The Blues have signed Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly this summer. The Blues could still make some signings before the close of the transfer window. As per GiveMeSport's Dean Jones, the Blues are considering a move for Ajax winger Antony.

The Brazilian was one of the breakout stars in the Champions League last season as he provided four assists and scored four goals in seven games. He ended the season with 12 goals and 10 assists in 32 appearances in all competitions and helped Ajax win the Eredivisie title.

The left-footed winger could be the ideal replacement for Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea. His potential arrival could also result in Christian Pulisic's departure as the American's playing time is likely to diminish.

