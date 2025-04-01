Diego Simeone makes demands clear to Atletico players as he plots major tactical change for clash against Barcelona: Reports

Diego Simeone has unequivocally outlined his intentions ahead of Atletico Madrid’s decisive Copa del Rey semi-final second leg with Barcelona. After a breathless 4-4 draw in the first leg, the Argentine manager is binning his usual cautious approach in favor of a bold offensive setup.

According to a report from AS (via Barca Universal), Simeone has called for a mentality change among his players. They would need to impose themselves on the match, not just contain their opponent. During the last session at Majadahonda that got intensely physical, he reportedly told players to press aggressively, take risks, and display calm in attack.

He also told his squad that they had to force Barcelona into discomfort if they were to do well from the start. In preparation, Atletico’s first team faced its youth side in a high-pressing training match that mirrored the pressure Barcelona would apply.

Players were urged to play quickly, think faster, and break lines accurately. Marcos Llorente and Giuliano were told to push out wide, and Antoine Griezmann and Julian Alvarez dropped deep to make connections and create space.

With Atletico eliminated from the Champions League and slipping in La Liga, Simeone has the Copa del Rey left as his club’s last genuine opportunity for silverware.

Ter Stegen targets late April return amid Barcelona goalkeeper conundrum

After undergoing knee surgery, Marc-Andre ter Stegen returned to partial training for the first time and has taken a key step forward in his recovery. The Barcelona captain has not played since late September with a ruptured patellar tendon, which he is now trying to recover from by the end of April (via Football Espana).

Ter Stegen worked with part of the group at Ciutat Esportiva on Monday, showing that he is in advanced stages of his recovery. The 32-year-old is reportedly responding well to his recovery, but whether he plays again this season remains uncertain as his comeback approaches.

Wojciech Szczesny has been in superb form since he arrived mid-season as Ter Stegen's replacement. Hansi Flick has not wavered in recent statements regarding sticking to the Polish international, who has not lost a game in 16 appearances, keeping eight clean sheets.

With Szczesny, who is also expected to extend his stay at the club, Ter Stegen faces an even tougher path back to the starting XI. With the business end of the season approaching, Flick will have to determine who will guard Barcelona’s net.

