Diego Simeone wants Atletico Madrid to sign Barcelona star in the summer - Reports

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is reportedly trying to sign Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez during the summer transfer window. According to reports from Catalan outlet El Nacional, Simeone has found Lopez's performances impressive and expects the 21-year-old to fit Atleti's style of play.

Ad

This season, Fermin Lopez has made 27 appearances for Barca, scoring five goals and providing five assists. However, the underlying numbers tell a different tale. He has only started 10 games, with the other 17 appearances coming off the bench. Essentially, Lopez has been unable to cement a spot in the first team as an undisputed starter.

With the 21-year-old interested in getting more playing time, other clubs are prepared to offer him a solution, with Los Rojiblancos leading the line. The Madrid giants are prepared to offer somewhere between €40-50 million to Barcelona for Lopez's services.

Ad

Trending

The Blaugrana are reportedly still struggling with financial issues, which could push them to make the sale. It is worth noting, though, that Fermin Lopez might not be interested in leaving the Lluis Companys for the Metropolitano.

He has reportedly rebuffed offers from other clubs in the past, and there is a chance that he could reject Atleti and stay with Barca, despite the limited chances.

El Nacional have claimed that the eventual decision could be affected by Barca's moves in the summer transfer window. If the Blaugrana sign more midfielders, which could further cut down on Lopez's gametime, he might be inclined to leave Catalonia.

Ad

Hansi Flick shares thoughts as Barcelona prepare to face Real Sociedad

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has shared his thoughts as the Blaugrana prepare to face Real Sociedad in their upcoming LaLiga clash. The two sides will face off at the Estadio Lluis Companys on Sunday, March 2, where Barca will look to take revenge on Sociedad.

The last time these two sides clashed (November 10, 2024), the Basque outfit came out 1-0 winners. Now, Hansi Flick has warned his side not to be complacent, telling the press (via Football Espana):

Ad

“Real Sociedad is a great team. They defend well, but with the ball they are great players. We have to be ready for tomorrow. We need fresh legs and we’ll make changes, but I’m not going to say what changes I’ll make.”

A Barcelona win will place them ahead of Atletico Madrid in the LaLiga table, who are currently first with 56 points. Barca have 54 points going into the Sociedad game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback