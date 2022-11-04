Difficult personal situation due to Shakira breakup among 7 reasons why Gerard Pique decided to retire: Reports

Gerard Pique's separation from Shakira was one of seven reasons behind his decision to retire from the game as per Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo. The Barcelona centre-back shocked the world by recently announcing his retirement from the game.

The Spaniard has stated that he will make his final appearance for Barcelona against Almeria on Saturday (5 November) at the Nou Camp.

Pique had a deal to stay at his boyhood club until the summer of 2024 but has decided to call time on his illustrious career. His breakup with his long-term girlfriend Shakira is believed to be one of the seven reasons behind his decision.

The primary reason, however, was his lack of playing time this season. The defender fell down the pecking order in Xavi Hernandez's side this season following the arrivals of Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen.

Pique became Barcelona's fifth-choice at the heart of the defence behind Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Eric Garcia and Andreas Christensen.

Gerard Piqué @3gerardpique Culers, us he de dir una cosa. Culers, us he de dir una cosa. https://t.co/k3V919pm1T

Pique's personal problems also played an integral role in his decision to retire. Controversial audio clips of the defender along with Royal Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales had previously landed the Spaniard in hot water.

The Spaniard's legal battle with Shakira, with whom he has two children, following their separation has not helped his cause. Pique's poor showing for Barcelona against Inter Milan, which led to the fans whistling at him, is also believed to have influenced Pique's decision.

At 35, it has been extremely difficult for the defender physically, as he has had to deal with adductor discomfort. Pique reportedly promised manager Xavi Hernandez that he would leave if he fails to compete for a place in the starting XI.

The Barcelona defender has seen his image at the club collapse over the last few months, which was another reason behind his decision to retire.

Shakira yet to directly address Gerard Pique's retirement

Shakira and Pique have been in the news on a regular basis over the last few months due to their separation. However, the singer has not made any direct remarks following the shock retirement of his ex-boyfriend.

SPORTbible @sportbible



If anyone deserves to be known as a club hero, it's him! Gerard Piqué has reportedly given up around €30M that Barcelona owed him!If anyone deserves to be known as a club hero, it's him! Gerard Piqué has reportedly given up around €30M that Barcelona owed him! 😮If anyone deserves to be known as a club hero, it's him! 👏 https://t.co/OMef3nxmDG

As per, Marca, the Colombian pop superstar recently wrote on Instagram:

"MONOTONIA DETRÁS DE CÁMARAS Ya disponible en mi canal de YouTube! Behind the Scenes now available on my YouTube channel!"

The song's lyrics translate to:

"It wasn't your fault, it wasn't my fault/It was monotony's fault/I never said anything but it hurt/I knew this would happen."

This has led to fans speculating that the lyrics could be meant as a message for her former lover.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Chelsea vs Arsenal and other EPL GW 15 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes