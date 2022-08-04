"Discussions have already started on player side" - Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea are in talks to sign former Arsenal striker

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Chelsea have engaged in talks with former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Thomas Tuchel's side are in need of a striker after letting club-record signing Romelu Lukaku depart on loan to Inter Milan earlier this summer. They were previously linked with two high-profile names in Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski.

However, Ronaldo is still at Manchester United while Lewandowski has joined Barcelona.

The Pole's arrival at the Nou Camp could limit the playing time of another Blaugrana striker in Aubameyang. Romano provided the latest scoop on the 33-year-old Gabon international and tweeted:

"Chelsea are now considering Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as potential new striker. Discussions have already started on player side, still no bid to Barcelona."

The Italian journalist added that Red Bull Salzburg forward Benjamin Sesko is also on the Blues' radar, stating:

"He’s one of the names in Chelsea list after meeting for Sesko and other targets."

Aubameyang joined Barcelona after terminating his contract with Arsenal in January this year. He played a key role in reinvigorating the Catalans' misfiring attack, scoring 13 goals in 23 matches across all competitions. Thanks to Aubameyang's exploits, they finished second in La Liga.

The Gabonese forward notably still has three years left on his deal at the Nou Camp. He got plenty of minutes during Barcelona's pre-season as well, scoring with a delightful chip during their 6-0 defeat of Inter Miami last month.

Chelsea-linked Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang enjoyed a solid spell at Arsenal

Prior to his arrival in Spain, Aubameyang enjoyed a goal-laden spell at Arsenal. The Gunners signed the forward from Borussia Dortmund on a deal worth £55 million plus a further £5 million in add-ons back in January 2018.

He went on to make 163 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, scoring a commendable 92 goals and laying out 21 assists. Aubameyang lifted the FA Cup and FA Community Shield during his time at the Emirates Stadium. He also won the Premier League Golden Boot for the 2018-19 season, netting 22 league goals.

Following a slow start to the 2021-22 season, the Chelsea-linked forward was stripped off the captain's armband by current Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. With the team moving to a more youthful approach, Aubameyang chose to leave north London after a four-year spell.

