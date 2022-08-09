Discussions ongoing to terminate the contract" - Arsenal outcast's preferred destination revealed as Emirates exit looms large 

Arsenal could reportedly part ways with Spaniard right-back Hector Bellerin this summer. The 27-year-old spent last season on loan with La Liga side Real Betis and is desperate to return to Manuel Pellegrini's side before the end of the transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bellerin's agent is currently in negotiations with Arsenal over the possibility of terminating the full-back's contract. The right-back has prioritized returning to Betis 'as soon as possible'.

Hector Bellerin joined Arsenal's youth academy from Barcelona's famous La Masia academy in 2011. He was quickly promoted to the club's first team and made his senior debut for the north London side during the 2013-14 campaign.

The full-back became a key member of the first team the following campaign and went on to establish himself as one of the best right-backs in the Premier League. He helped Arsenal win three FA Cups and was included in the PFA 'Team of the Year' during the 2015-16 campaign.

The Spaniard's progress at the Emirates Stadium was hindered by a serious knee injury that he suffered in a match against Chelsea in January of 2019. After a lengthy spell on the sidelines, the 27-year-old returned to action during the 2019-20 campaign but struggled to refind his form.

The right-back joined La Liga side Real Betis on a season-long loan last summer. Bellerin helped the club enjoy a historic campaign as the side finished fifth in the league table and won the Copa del Rey.

The Spain international has returned to London, where he is currently behind Takehiro Tomiyasu and Cedric Soares in the pecking order. The Spaniard is unlikely to see much playing time this season.

The defender has made no secret of his desire to return to Manuel Pellegrini's side. However, the club's lack of funds have proven to be a major obstacle as per Football.london.

Bellerin's agent is currently negotiating the termination of his contract with Arsenal, which is set to expire next summer. This would allow him to join Real Betis on a free transfer.

Arsenal could attempt to part ways with some more fringe players this summer

Arsenal have signed as many as five players this summer. Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, and Matt Turner have made the move to the Emirates Stadium.

Despite their impressive transfer window and promising start to the campaign, Mikel Arteta has revealed that the club will look to sign more players as per Football.london.

The north London side could also part ways with more fringe players to create space in the squad for new arrivals. The Gunners have already parted ways with Lucas Torreira and are seemingly close to terminating Hector Bellerin's contract.

[@BILD_Sport] #afc Several Premier League teams are in for Ainsley Maitland-Niles with Arsenal wanting £8m for the player. Several Premier League teams are in for Ainsley Maitland-Niles with Arsenal wanting £8m for the player.[@BILD_Sport] #afc

Ainsley Maitland-Niles returned to Arsenal after spending the second half of last season on loan with AS Roma. The 24-year-old was unable to make an impact during his time with Jose Mourinho's side. He is likely to be on the fringes of Mikel Arteta's squad this season. The Gunners could look to part ways with him before the close of the window.

Meanwhile, Reiss Nelson spent last season on loan with Feyenoord. He was one of the club's standout players and helped them reach the final of the Europa Conference League.

The youngster could prove to be a valuable squad player for Arteta this season but will be keen to receive regular playing time to continue his development.

