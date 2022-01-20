Borussia Dortmund drop out of race to sign Chelsea star due to £12 million-a-season wage demands: Reports

Borussia Dortmund have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen. The Danish defender has less than six months left on his current contract with Chelsea and is yet to sign an extension with the club.

According to Christian Falk, Bundesliga giants Dortmund were interested in signing Andreas Christensen from Chelsea next summer. However, they have decided against signing the 25-year-old due to his £12million-per-year wage demands.

Andreas Christensen rose through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge before making his debut for the club during the 2014-15 season. He was sent out on loan to Borussia Monchengladbach for the next two seasons.

Christensen developed into one of the brightest young prospects in Europe during his time with the German club. He made 82 appearances and scored seven goals in all competitions for the club. Christensen returned to London in the summer of 2017 and opted to stay at Stamford Bridge and fight for his place in the first team.

The Dane fell down the pecking order at Chelsea under the management of Frank Lampard during the 2019-20 season. However, he was given a chance to rejuvenate his career by Lampard's successor Thomas Tuchel during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

Christensen helped the Blues win the Champions League last season and has continued his good form for the club during the first half of this season. Christensen has made 21 appearances and has scored two goals for Chelsea in all competitions this season.

Christian Falk @cfbayern @bvb is out of the race for Andreas Christensen. The salary of 12 Mio £ is too high for Dortmund TRUE@bvb is out of the race for Andreas Christensen. The salary of 12 Mio £ is too high for Dortmund #EnglischeWoche TRUE✅ @bvb is out of the race for Andreas Christensen. The salary of 12 Mio £ is too high for Dortmund #EnglischeWoche https://t.co/LhPI56o9rr

His current contract with the club is set to expire next summer. As per The Guardian, Thomas Tuchel is a huge fan of the Denmark international and is keen to keep hold of Christensen. The Blues, however, have thus far refused to meet Christensen's wage demands. This could result in the 25-year-old running down his contract with the club.

Borussia Dortmund had registered an interest in Andreas Christensen. The Bundesliga giants are keen to sign a top-quality defender to help close the gap to league leaders Bayern Munich in terms of quality. The club have, however, pulled out of the race to sign the Danish defender due to his mammoth £12 million-per-year wage demands.

Chelsea could sanction Andreas Christensen's sale if Antonio Rudiger extends his contract

Chelsea are currently facing a situation where a number of the club's defenders are entering into the final sixth months of their respective contracts with the club. The likes of Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are yet to put pen to paper on new deals with the Blues.

Cesar Azpilicueta is widely expected to sign a contract extension with the club. Antonio Rudiger, on the other hand, has so far rejected the chance to extend his stay with the London club. He has also received interest from a host of Europe's top clubs.

Chelsea are believed to be desperate to keep hold of Antonio Rudiger as he has developed into one of the best defenders in the Premier League over the last couple of years.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Borussia Dortmund have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Andreas Christensen from Chelsea. The defender will become a free agent in the summer.



(Source: Sport1) Borussia Dortmund have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Andreas Christensen from Chelsea. The defender will become a free agent in the summer.(Source: Sport1) 🚨 Borussia Dortmund have joined Barcelona in the race to sign Andreas Christensen from Chelsea. The defender will become a free agent in the summer.(Source: Sport1) https://t.co/50forZm1lg

The Blues could be open to the prospect of selling Andreas Christensen if they manage to convince Antonio Rudiger to extend his contract with the club.

The emergence of Trevoh Chalobah has provided the London club with an added option in defence. This could give the Blues a ready-made replacement for Christensen if the defender leaves Stamford Bridge next summer.

