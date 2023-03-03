Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan consider launching move to sign 28-year-old Liverpool star: Reports

Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan are reportedly keeping tabs on Liverpool star Naby Keita as a potential free transfer this summer.

Keita, 28, is in the final four months of his current contract at Anfield and is likely to depart ahead of the 2023-24 season. Over the years, he has dropped down in the pecking order at Jurgen Klopp's side.

A right-footed press-resistant central operator, the 50-cap Guinea star has featured in just 486 minutes of first-team action in the ongoing 2022-23 season. So far, he has already missed 20 games due to multiple injuries – akin to his earlier problems over the last five years.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition 🥇| Right now, nothing is concrete between Naby Keita and any other club. Barcelona are exploring the free agents market, but nothing is “serious” yet. [ @FabrizioRomano 🥇| Right now, nothing is concrete between Naby Keita and any other club. Barcelona are exploring the free agents market, but nothing is “serious” yet. [@FabrizioRomano] https://t.co/SCNZkQa6k1

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Dortmund and Inter are both keen to sign Keita on a Bosman move in the upcoming summer transfer window. With the clubs likely to lose Jude Bellingham and Nicolo Barella in the future, the Guinean's stock has witnessed quite a rise.

Liverpool, on the other hand, have added Barella and Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo to their transfer wishlist, as per the report.

The Reds have also been pursuing Bellingham's signature for quite a while with a summer move touted to happen. However, the club would have to ward off fierce competition from Real Madrid and Manchester City for the England midfielder, who is valued at over £100 million.

Meanwhile, Keita could hope for a fresh start at either Dortmund or Inter. However, a move to BVB might be deemed a stronger option for him considering his prior experience in the Bundesliga.

Overall, the former RB Leipzig star has scored 11 goals and laid out seven assists in 129 matches across all competitions for Liverpool.

Ben Jacobs names three Liverpool targets

In his Caught Offside column, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs shed light on Liverpool's recruitment strategy for the upcoming summer. He wrote:

"First and foremost, they want to revamp their midfield. Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham remains a priority target. They have put in a lot of legwork into getting him over at Anfield. However, Real Madrid and Manchester City remain their two primary rivals."

Naming two other midfield targets for the Reds, Jacobs added:

"Even if Liverpool succeed with Bellingham, he won't be the only midfielder they try to bring in. Wolves' Matheus Nunes is a real possibility, although nothing has been pre-agreed. Mason Mount is another midfielder to watch. Chelsea still feel they have the situation under their control as they look to extend Mount's contract."

