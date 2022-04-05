Dutch journalist confirms report that Erik ten Hag wants to bring Ajax star to Manchester United

Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to bring Ajax center-back Jurrien Timber to Manchester United should he be appointed manager.

The current Ajax coach is heavily tipped to become United's next boss, with Laurie Whitwell reporting that talks are now advanced.

Should the Dutchman become the Red Devils' next manager, he is already targeting his current side to bring one of his players to Old Trafford.

Timber, 20, has been a stalwart at the back for ten Hag having broken into the Ajax first-team back in 2020.

He has four goals and one assist in 68 appearances for the Eredivisie side and is starting to earn plaudits for his eye-catching performances.

Dutch journalist Mike Veweij reports that ten Hag has already sounded out bringing his Ajax youngster to Manchester United during talks with the club.

Man Utd Fans @United4fans



Source: Mike Verweij



Would he be the perfect CB to partner up with Varane?



Maguire can clean his boots



#mufc Erik ten Hag wants to sign Ajax's Jurrien Timber for Man United if he becomes the new manager.Source: Mike VerweijWould he be the perfect CB to partner up with Varane?Maguire can clean his boots Erik ten Hag wants to sign Ajax's Jurrien Timber for Man United if he becomes the new manager.Source: Mike VerweijWould he be the perfect CB to partner up with Varane?Maguire can clean his boots#mufc https://t.co/icNBiviErh

The Red Devils' current defense has been under criticism throughout the season, with many lamenting the performances of the Manchester United backline.

Skipper Harry Maguire has been under fire throughout what has been a woeful season for the English centre-back.

Defensive lapses in judgment and constant mistakes have infuriated not only pundits but the Old Trafford faithful.

Raphael Varane joined the club from Real Madrid last summer for £34 million and despite showing glimpses of his defensive capabilities, injuries have plagued his debut season.

Question marks still remain over Victor Lindelof, with many deeming him not strong enough to deal with the demands of Premier League football.

Phil Jones and Eric Bailly have been on the outside looking in and look likely to depart the club sooner rather than later.

Jᴀᴄᴋʏ Hᴇɴᴄʜᴍᴀɴ♦️ @JackyHenchman Erik ten Hag wants Jurrien Timber to become our new RB. To use him like Daley Blind at LB, but he’ll flip the system.



Shaw will take the Mazraoui role.



Like I said a few days ago, I don’t think Erik wants to take Antony with him. It’s just media spin.

Erik ten Hag wants Jurrien Timber to become our new RB. To use him like Daley Blind at LB, but he’ll flip the system.Shaw will take the Mazraoui role.Like I said a few days ago, I don’t think Erik wants to take Antony with him. It’s just media spin.https://t.co/N1ltFjhKJy

Jurrien Timber may not be the only Ajax star Ten Hag will target for Manchester United

Antony may be another Ajax star joining Ten Hag at United

Even before speculation mounted about the Dutch manager taking over at Old Trafford, the club had been linked with Ajax winger Anthony.

Now that ten Hag is the clear favorite for the role, the rumors have become more heightened with regard to Anthony joining the Red Devils.

Veweij (via Express Sport) reports that ten Hag wants to bring the highly regarded Brazilian to United if he joins.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug 🎙•



“Agree or disagree, If ten Hag goes to Manchester United, he'll take Antony with him? "Agree.” 🎙• @MikeVerweij when asked about the potential arrival of Antony with ten Hag:“Agree or disagree, If ten Hag goes to Manchester United, he'll take Antony with him? "Agree.” #MUFC 🚨🎙• @MikeVerweij when asked about the potential arrival of Antony with ten Hag:“Agree or disagree, If ten Hag goes to Manchester United, he'll take Antony with him? "Agree.” #MUFC 🇧🇷 https://t.co/4XgkrD54Yb

Antony has been in fine form this season for the Amsterdam giants.

The 22-year-old has scored eight goals and contributed four assists in 28 Eredivisie matches.

Transfermarket priced the forward at £31.5 million with his contract set to expire in 2025.

The winger could potentially come in as a replacement for Marcus Rashford, whose Manchester United future has been thrown into doubt.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the 24-year-old is considering his future following a lack of game time this season at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag's potential appointment as the next Red Devils boss is becoming increasingly likely and he may not be the only Ajax man heading to the English shores this summer.

Edited by Diptanil Roy