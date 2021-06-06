Dutch manager next in line for Tottenham Hotspur job after Antonio Conte move falls off - Reports

Tottenham Hotspur hierarchy have reportedly turned their attention towards Ajax manager Erik ten Hag following a breakdown in talks with Antonio Conte.

Conte, with prior experience of managing in the English Premier League with Chelsea, was believed to be the favorite to take over the managerial position at Tottenham Hotspur. However, talks between the two parties broke down on Friday with Tottenham Hotspur now looking at other options.

Antonio Conte is not joining Tottenham at current conditions, confirmed. He’s not convinced about project and staff members. Big difference on salary proposal too. ⚪️🚨 #THFC



Paratici is expected to accept Spurs job.



Spurs will look for different managers, as per @matt_law_dt. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2021

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, according to Mirror, is next on their list. The Dutchman won a domestic double with Ajax last season. He also famously led them to the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League semifinals.

Ten Hag was one of the managers Tottenham Hotspur were looking at immediately after Jose Mourinho's sacking in April. But Ajax triggered an extension on the Dutchman's contract, effectively ending Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of the tactician.

However, the aforementioned report claims that the north London-based club are back in the market for the Ajax manager's signature.

Mauricio Pochettino to Tottenham Hotspur rumors are tiring: PSG sporting director Leonardo

Pochettino is now unlikely to return to Tottenham Hotspur

Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has also been linked with a return to the Premier League club. However, Paris Saint-Germain's sporting director Leonardo quashed all of Pochettino's Spurs return rumors.

The Brazilian highlighted that the duo have started preparing for the next season. Pochettino joined Paris Saint-Germain in January 2021 and still has two years left on his contract with the French giants.

"The rumors around Pochettino are tiring. I speak with him every day to prepare together for next season. He has two years on his contract and we are very happy with his work,” Leonardo told French magazine France Football.

🚨Breaking News 🚨:

Tottenham want Erik ten Hag appointment this month as Spurs give up on Mauricio Pochettino ( Express) — Footyboost (@footyboost) June 5, 2021

