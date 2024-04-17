Eagle-eyed fans make interesting claim about meaning behind Ronald Araujo’s hand gesture after red card in Barcelona defeat to PSG

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo made a hand gesture following his 29th-minute sending-off in his side's UEFA Champions League quarter-final loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday (April 16).

The Uruguayan's gesture would have left English fans bewildered as to what it means, however, South American fans explained the significance of his action after the game.

According to the Daily Mail, the gesture commonly implies theft. The publication referenced a post on Reddit from a user who said:

"It’s the South American hand gesture for stealing. Araujo is Uruguayan."

Another commenter on the platform clarified:

"I'd say it's also understandable in Spain, if not for the comments here I'd have thought it was universal."

The consensus among commenters familiar with South American culture was that the Barcelona man believed he had been robbed. Fans in Portugal and Italy also recognize the gesture.

Araujo's side lost 4-1 on the night and were knocked out of the Champions League following their 3-2 away win against the Parisians last week. The loss ends a 13-game unbeaten streak for Barcelona in all competitions and leaves them needing to pick themselves up before their next match.

The Catalan side will hope to put the disappointment of their loss behind them quickly ahead of their visit to their table-topping eternal rivals Real Madrid on Sunday (April 21). The defender will be available for that match and will hope to make amends against Los Blancos.

Luis Enrique believes Paris Saint-Germain would have beaten Barcelona even if Araujo was not sent off

PSG boss Luis Enrique believes that his side would have still gotten the win over Barcelona even if Ronald Araujo stayed on the pitch.

The former Blaugrana boss secured a comfortable win over his old side in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal clash to secure a place in the semi-finals. The Parisians were behind following a strike from Raphinha before Araujo's 29th-minute red card saw the balance of the game shift drastically.

The Ligue 1 outfit would score four goals following the defender's sending-off. Speaking via the Tribuna after the match, the Luis Enrique said:

"Even without Araujo's red card, we would have won, but I can't prove it."

Enrique will hope that his side can push on and secure a maiden Champions League crown come the end of the season. A semi-final tie against German outfit Borussia Dortmund is all that separates PSG from a second appearance in the Champions League final.

