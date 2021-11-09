Ed Woodward ‘impressed’ by ‘viable’ target who can replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United - Reports

Manchester United's chief executive Ed Woodward considers former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick as a potential replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Football 365.

Manchester United are on a run of poor results which has heaped pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. However, according to ESPN, the Norwegian manager is expected to remain in charge even after the international break.

Manchester United ideally want Solskjaer to remain as their manager until the end of the season. But if the results continue to go south, the club's hierarchy might sack the 48-year-old tactician for a short-term interim manager.

Former RB Leipzig and Schalke 04 manager Ralf Rangnick has been touted as a potential option for Manchester United. According to the aforementioned source, he has apparently impressed Ed Woodward through a couple of informal meetings in the past.

Rangnick is currently the Head of Sports and Development at Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow. The 63-year-old German coach has not managed a club since leaving his position at RB Leipzig back in 2019.

It is worth noting that Rangnick is reportedly interested in taking over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the Manchester United dugout. He is highly regarded in his country with Jurgen Klopp, Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann all crediting Rangnick for having a positive impact on their careers.

Various other names have popped up as potential replacements for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Manchester United manager. These include current Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is walking on thin ice as Manchester United manager

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is currently walking on thin ice as the manager of Manchester United following a string of poor results in the Premier League. The Red Devils have picked up just one win from their previous six league games which has seen them lose ground to their title rivals.

Manchester United have lost four of their previous six games. These include defeats at the hands of Aston Villa, Leicester City, Liverpool and Manchester City. Defeats to bitter rivals Liverpool and Manchester City by an aggregate score of 0-7 have put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's position in jeopardy.

United are currently sixth in the Premier League standings, having picked up 17 points from their first 11 games.

Things are not going to get any easier for Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The Red Devils are scheduled to take on Watford, Chelsea and Arsenal in the coming few weeks.

