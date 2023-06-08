Eden Hazard makes decision on future after having Real Madrid contract terminated: Reports

Eden Hazard is set to call time on his career following his mutual contract termination with Real Madrid. The 32-year-old was one of the club's top earners, pocketing close to £400,000 per week.

Reports from Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo suggest that Hazard has decided to remain in the Spanish capital, raising questions about possible retirement.

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in 2019 for a club-record fee rising up to £140 million. He has since failed to establish himself as a first-team regular, making just 76 appearances for Los Blancos in four years at the club. During this time, he scored seven goals and provided 12 assists. Despite not featuring much, he won multiple trophies.

The club released a statement following Hazard's departure. It read:

"Real Madrid CF and Eden Hazard have reached an agreement whereby the player will be released from the club as of June 30, 2023.

"Eden Hazard has been part of our club for four seasons, in which he has won 8 titles: 1 European Cup, 1 Club World Cup, 1 European Super Cup, 2 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey and 2 Spanish Super Cups.

"Real Madrid wants to express its affection for Eden Hazard and wishes him and his entire family the best of luck in this new stage."

Retirement has come prematurely for Hazard, who was one of Europe's best players when he moved from Chelsea to Real Madrid. However, he also recently retired from the Belgian national team, softening the possible blow of his retirement from club football. He was known to have gradually lost his passion for the game over the years.

Unlike superstars in the past who could not assimilate with the rest of the Spanish-speaking squad, Hazard was fluent in the language, and so are his sons. In fact, his son Leo joined Real Madrid's Castilla academy three months ago.

It will be interesting to see what the Belgian chooses to do in life post-retirement.

Revisiting Arsene Wenger's praise of Eden Hazard

Hazard was one of the Premier League's best players during his seven-year stint at the club between 2012-19. During that time, he helped the Blues lift two league titles, haunting defenses all over the country.

One of his best goals, a solo run from the halfway line, came against Arsene Wenger's Arsenal back in 2017. The Belgian weaved through the Gunners midfield, leaving Francis Coquelin on his back, before making his way into the box and finishing with an innovative shot, lifting the ball just over the onrushing Petr Cech.

You can watch the goal below:

Former Arsenal boss Wenger heaped praise on the young Belgian following his exploits, saying:

"Eden Hazard is an exceptional player to create chances and to sometimes finish when he needs to in big games.

"He's not scared of anybody."

The Blues lifted the title that season in Antonio Conte's first year at the club.

