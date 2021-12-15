Eden Hazard open to Chelsea return as frustrations boil over at Real Madrid - Reports

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard is reportedly open to the prospect of rejoining former club Chelsea during the January transfer window.

The 30-year-old has struggled to make an impact at the Santiago Bernabeu since his arrival in the summer of 2019. He joined Los Blancos in a deal worth £100 million.

According to El Nacional, Eden Hazard's relationship with Real Madrid has reached a boiling point as he continues to fall short of expectations. The La Liga giants are believed to be eager to part ways with the winger as early as January.

Eden Hazard spent seven years with Chelsea prior to his move to Real Madrid in 2019. He developed into one of the best players in the world during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian scored 110 goals in 352 appearances in all competitions for Chelsea. He helped the club win two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, an EFL Cup and two UEFA Europa League trophies. The winger also won the Premier League's Player of the Year award once and Chelsea's Player of the Year award thrice.

Hazard has suffered a massive fall from grace during his time with Real Madrid. He has made just 55 appearances in all competitions during his two-and-a-half seasons with the club and has managed to score just five goals.

A combination of injuries and poor form has seen him become a shadow of the player he once was during his time with Chelsea.

Hazard was linked with a return to Chelsea last summer. Blues owner Roman Abramovich is believed to be interested in re-signing the player.

Chelsea could sign Eden Hazard from Real Madrid as a potential replacement for out-of-form wingers

Chelsea duo Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech have struggled to break into Thomas Tuchel's starting line-up this season. The two players are currently behind Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi in the pecking order at the club.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are interested in signing Christian Pulisic in January. The Catalan giants are currently suffering from an injury crisis in attack and have prioritized the signing of a top-quality forward during the winter transfer window.

Hakim Ziyech, on the other hand, has been linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks.

Chelsea could look to re-sign Eden Hazard from Real Madrid if Christian Pulisic or Hakim Ziyech decide to leave the club in January.

