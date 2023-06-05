Eden Hazard urges Chelsea linked midfielder to secure Stamford Bridge switch this summer: Reports

Chelsea have set their sights on Southampton's Belgian prodigy Romeo Lavia, a move strongly advocated by the club's icon Eden Hazard (via journalist Simon Phillips). The Blues have had a long-standing appreciation for the young midfielder and together with Brighton's Moises Caicedo, he sits atop their wishlist.

The Blues' relentless pursuit was exemplified last year when they placed a £50 million offer for Lavia, a bid which was rebuffed, according to Express. Yet, the West London club are far from being deterred and are looking to rekindle their interest in the young talent within the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Lavia had the opportunity to confer with Chelsea legend Eden Hazard ahead of the World Cup, according to Express. The Hazard influence seems poised to play a significant role, with the veteran footballer candidly advising his national comrade to grab the opportunity to join the Blues if it materializes.

Competitive interest is swirling around Lavia, with Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool keeping a keen eye on his circumstances. Liverpool, however, are currently giving priority to other objectives after having settled personal terms with Brighton's Alexis Mac Allister (via Fabrizio Romano).

Lavia, despite the unfortunate relegation of Southampton, demonstrated a shining performance during his tenure. He started 26 Premier League matches, coupled with three entries as a substitute, creating a buzz among fans and pundits alike.

Chelsea have placed a £20 million price tag on promising left-back Ian Maatsen

According to Evening Standard, Chelsea have set a hefty price tag north of £20 million for Ian Maatsen, their promising left-back who's been turning heads at Burnley. The 21-year-old Dutchman was a shining beacon during his year-long stint at Turf Moor in the 2022-23 season.

With Vincent Kompany at the helm, Maatsen was a constant presence, racking up a commendable 42 appearances across all competitions. This helped propel the Clarets to an emphatic Championship title and ensured a swift return to the Premier League.

Burnley are more than keen to keep the young dynamo on their roster, ideally on a permanent basis. Yet, the financial hurdle of Chelsea's substantial asking price could potentially deter them.

Despite having just a single year left on his existing contract at Stamford Bridge, Maatsen might extend before venturing back to Burnley on another loan deal in the upcoming season.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes