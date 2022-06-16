Edinson Cavani decides next destination after Manchester United exit: Reports

Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani reportedly wants a move to La Liga after leaving Manchester United this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo (via The Express). The 35-year-old forward recently left Old Trafford on a free transfer along with the likes of Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

According to the report, Cavani has his heart set on playing in La Liga. The Uruguayan forward was reportedly wanted on two occasions by Atletico Madrid during the course of his career.

Los Rojiblancos first tried to sign him back in 2018 when Cavani was representing Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). They later tried to sign him again in 2020 only for Manchester United to swoop in on a free transfer.

According to the Express, however, Atletico Madrid are not in the market to sign Edinson Cavani. The situation could change if the conditions are favorable in the summer.

If Atletico Madrid are not interested in signing Cavani this time around, the Uruguayan forward will have to find a different club in Spain.

Edinson Cavani enjoyed a mixed time at Old Trafford during his two seasons at the club. The 35-year-old forward enjoyed a great debut season, scoring 17 goals in 39 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

However, the 2021-22 season was underwhelming for the Uruguyuan to say the least. Cavani scored just twice in 20 appearances in an injury-hit season for United.

Manchester United need a new forward in the summer transfer window

Edinson Cavani's departure could prompt Manchester United to dip into the transfer market to sign a new forward ahead of the 2022-23 season. As things stand, the Red Devils are light in attack and only have Cristiano Ronaldo as an out-and-out striker.

United do have other attackers in their squad in Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford. However, the pair haven't been in the best of form during the 2021-22 season. The duo scored just 10 goals between them all season last time around.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United are interested in signing Ajax forward Antony in the summer transfer window. However, there have been no official bids from the Red Devils so far.

Football Daily



Manchester United have made initial contact over the possibility of signing the Brazilian winger Antony from Ajax.

Erik ten Hag has been tasked with a huge rebuilding job ahead of the new season as the Red Devils will want to improve on their sixth-placed finish last time out.

