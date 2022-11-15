Edouard Mendy considering Chelsea exit as Graham Potter expresses interest in 24-year-old Premier League goalkeeper: Reports

Edouard Mendy is weighing up his future at Chelsea after losing prominence under new Blues manager Graham Potter, according to The Daily Mail.

Chelsea snapped Mendy up from French club Rennes for £22 million in the summer of 2020. The goalkeeper has since been a key player for them, making 104 appearances in all competitions.

Mendy has helped the Blues win three trophies, including the UEFA Champions League. However, he has not had much joy since Potter replaced Thomas Tuchel as the team's manager in September.

Kepa Arrizabalaga started Potter's tenure as Chelsea's first-choice goalkeeper, with Mendy nursing an injury. An injury to the Spaniard saw the 30-year-old return to the line-up, but the London giants have lost three of those four matches.

Mendy is hopeful that he can persuade Potter to choose him as the team's first-choice goalkeeper, according to the aforementioned source. However, there are concerns that the Englishman already sees Arrizabalaga as his number 1.

Potter is also keen to acquire the services of Robert Sanchez from former club Brighton & Hove Albion, as per the report. Mendy is thus said to be considering a move away from Stamford Bridge.

There have already been doubts about the Senegal international's future at the club due to his contract situation. The Blues have reportedly held talks over an extension, but have been unable to strike a deal.

The goalkeeper is currently tied down at Chelsea until the end of the 2024-25 season. However, he is unlikely to be at the club to see through his contract as things stand.

Potter's side, though, would be reluctant to sanction a move for Mendy in the January transfer window. They are likelier to make a decision regarding his future at the end of the season, as per the report.

How has Chelsea target Sanchez fared for Brighton?

Should Mendy leave Chelsea, Potter could raid his former club Brighton to sign Sanchez. The Spain international rose to prominence at the Amex Stadium during the 47-year-old's time with the Seagulls.

Sanchez has been on Brighton's cards since 2013, but did not make his senior debut for them until seven years later. He made his Premier League bow for the club in their 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in 2020.

The 24-year-old has since made 79 appearances for the Seagulls, with 70 of them coming under Potter. He notably kept 25 clean sheets in those matches.

Like Mendy, Sanchez is contracted to his club until the end of the 2024-25 campaign. However, it remains to be seen if a reunion with Potter is on the cards for him.

