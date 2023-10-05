Emile Smith Rowe attracting surprise interest from Arsenal's London rivals – Reports

West Ham United have reportedly expressed interest to rope in Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe in the upcoming winter transfer window.

The Hammers, who finished 14th in the Premier League standings past campaign, spent around £120 million to add five new stars to their squad earlier this summer. They could dip into the market to build on their UEFA Europa Conference League triumph last season.

According to Spanish news outlet Todofichajes, West Ham have earmarked Smith Rowe as a potential winter signing. They are said to be determined to retain their interest in the 23-year-old star, who was linked with the likes of the Hammers and Chelsea in the past.

Arsenal, on the other hand, are willing to enter negotiations for Smith Rowe's sale in the near future. They are believed to be looking for a fee of between £35 million and £40 million during the course of January.

Smith Rowe, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Emirates, has struggled for game-time of late. After recovering from a long-term groin injury last campaign, he has started just one of his six appearances across all competitions in the ongoing 2023-24 season.

A right-footed versatile midfielder, the Englishman shot to fame owing to his stellar exploits in the 2021-22 season. He netted 11 goals and laid out two assists in 2176 minutes, spread across 37 overall matches.

Gael Clichy offers early prediction for fixture between Arsenal & visitors Manchester City

During an interview with British betting outlet Genting Casino, ex-Arsenal defender Gael Clichy was asked to comment on the Gunners' Premier League game against Manchester City this Sunday. He replied:

"I do think Manchester City will win the game, they have so much quality and still have Erling Haaland, who complicates how to defend against the whole team when he's so dangerous. All City need to do is get the ball in the air to Haaland and he can hurt them."

Addressing a key absentee for Manchester City in Rodri, Clichy added:

"Arsenal will want to show the fans in the Emirates that they can match Man City. From a Manchester City perspective, I'm not worried about Rodri being out because that midfield has so much quality. It will be an amazing game with a very high intensity."

Arsenal, who finished second behind City past campaign, are currently third in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 17 points from seven matches. They are yet to taste defeat in the league in the ongoing term.

Manchester City, however, have an upper-hand over Mikel Arteta's side in terms of head-to-head statistics. They have beaten their upcoming opponents in all of their last 12 league meetings, scoring 33 goals.