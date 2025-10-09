Emirati consortium considering making an offer to buy Manchester United from the Glazers: Reports

A consortium from the United Arab Emirates are reportedly planning to launch a bid to buy Manchester United. They are in talks with former players to join as the board members.
According to a report in the Daily Mail, the consortium have not contacted the Manchester United owners yet, but are working on readying their bid. The report comes less than 24 hours after the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, posted on X:
"The best news I heard today is that Manchester United is now in an advanced stage of completing a deal to sell to a new investor – I hope he's better than the previous owners."
He posted another update today, October 9, stating that he was not part of the consortium but was aware of the bid because he was a fan of the club. He posted:
"Yesterday's post about Man United's potential sale meant one thing: the club is in an advanced negotiation phase with a new investor. Just to clarify, I am not the investor, nor are they from my nation. I'm posting this as a fan who wishes the deal to happen, though it might not necessarily happen."
The Daily Mail have added that the takeover talks have come as a surprise for insiders at Old Trafford. The club has been changing since Chelsea season ticket holder Sir Jim Ratcliffe became a co-owner in 2024.
Manchester United have no plans to sack Ruben Amorim
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe spoke to The Times on October 8, revealing that the club have no plans to sack Ruben Amorim. He added that the Glazers have not had a say in the club's sporting side, and said:
"It's not going to happen. We're local and they (the Glazers) are the other side of the pond. That's a long way away to try and manage a football club as big as complex as Man United. We're here with feet on the ground. They get a bad rap … but they are really nice people and they are really passionate about the club."
"(Amorim) has not had the best of seasons. Ruben needs to demonstrate he is a great coach over three years. That's where I would be. The press, sometimes I don't understand. They want overnight success. They think it's a light switch. You know, you flick a switch and it's all going to be roses tomorrow. You can't run a club like Man United on knee-jerk reactions to some journalist who goes off on one every week."
Manchester United sit 10th in the Premier League table, with three wins and three losses in their opening seven matches.