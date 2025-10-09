Emirati consortium considering making an offer to buy Manchester United from the Glazers: Reports

A consortium from the United Arab Emirates are reportedly planning to launch a bid to buy Manchester United. They are in talks with former players to join as the board members.

Ad

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the consortium have not contacted the Manchester United owners yet, but are working on readying their bid. The report comes less than 24 hours after the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, posted on X:

"The best news I heard today is that Manchester United is now in an advanced stage of completing a deal to sell to a new investor – I hope he's better than the previous owners."

Ad

Trending

He posted another update today, October 9, stating that he was not part of the consortium but was aware of the bid because he was a fan of the club. He posted:

"Yesterday's post about Man United's potential sale meant one thing: the club is in an advanced negotiation phase with a new investor. Just to clarify, I am not the investor, nor are they from my nation. I'm posting this as a fan who wishes the deal to happen, though it might not necessarily happen."

Ad

The Daily Mail have added that the takeover talks have come as a surprise for insiders at Old Trafford. The club has been changing since Chelsea season ticket holder Sir Jim Ratcliffe became a co-owner in 2024.

Manchester United have no plans to sack Ruben Amorim

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe spoke to The Times on October 8, revealing that the club have no plans to sack Ruben Amorim. He added that the Glazers have not had a say in the club's sporting side, and said:

Ad

"It's not going to happen. We're local and they (the Glazers) are the other side of the pond. That's a long way away to try and manage a football club as big as complex as Man United. We're here with feet on the ground. They get a bad rap … but they are really nice people and they are really passionate about the club."

Ad

"(Amorim) has not had the best of seasons. Ruben needs to demonstrate he is a great coach over three years. That's where I would be. The press, sometimes I don't understand. They want overnight success. They think it's a light switch. You know, you flick a switch and it's all going to be roses tomorrow. You can't run a club like Man United on knee-jerk reactions to some journalist who goes off on one every week."

Manchester United sit 10th in the Premier League table, with three wins and three losses in their opening seven matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More