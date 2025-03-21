Endrick's stance on Real Madrid future amid exit rumors comes to light: Reports

According to Diario AS, sources close to Endrick have revealed the Brazilian is satisfied with the progress of his first season at Real Madrid. Endrick, who joined Los Blancos last summer from Palmeiras, has struggled for game time under the tutelage of Carlo Ancelotti.

Ad

The 18-year-old has made 28 appearances for Real Madrid this season across competitions, starting only four of those games. He has often come on as a substitute and has displayed flashes of brilliance when given the opportunity.

When the initial roster for the Brazil squad for this international break was announced, Endrick was left out. However, Neymar’s injury seems to have paved the way for the Real Madrid man, who was called up by coach Dorival Junior for the final squad.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, there have been rumors that Endrick could consider leaving Madrid at the end of the season amid his lack of playing time at the club. However, AS recently reported that the Brazilian isn’t ready to entertain any bids for a potential swoop for the time being.

It was further reported that Endrick remains confident he can make a name for himself in the Spanish capital. He made his Champions League debut against VfB Stuttgart on September 17, a match that ended in a 3-1 win for Los Blancos. In that very match, he set a new record, becoming the youngest goalscorer in the UCL for Real Madrid (18 years and 58 days).

Ad

Chelsea preparing €180m bid for Real Madrid duo: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly interested in the Real Madrid duo of Endrick and Rodrygo, and are set to splash a significant fee for the signature of both players. The Blues’ offensive department hasn’t been at their best of late, which has further been aggravated by injuries to key players.

While Endrick is struggling to get game time at Real Madrid, Rodrygo’s performances this season have gone under the radar. Despite registering 13 goals and eight assists in 41 appearances across competitions, Rodrygo is often overshadowed by the likes of Vinicius Jr, Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

Ad

Chelsea, under the leadership of a Todd Boehly-led consortium, have developed a penchant for signing young players. Endrick is 18 while Rodrygo is 24, meaning the duo are within the age limit of players they prefer to sign.

According to Fichajes.net, Chelsea have set their sights on the two young Los Blancos stars. To facilitate the signature of both players, the Blues are set to offer a combined €180 million; it is said that €80 is for Endrick while €100 is for Rodrygo. But in what could come as a blow to Chelsea, Madrid reportedly have no interest in selling either player, as they see them as an important part of the club’s present and future projects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback