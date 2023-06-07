England international already house hunting ahead of big-money Real Madrid move: Reports

Real Madrid target Jude Bellingham is reportedly house hunting in Madrid ahead of his much-anticipated move to the Spanish capital. The England midfielder is preparing to join Los Blancos from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

As per a report in MARCA, Bellingham has started to drop hints regarding his future. He is already house hunting in Madrid, while the two clubs continue talks over the transfer fee involved.

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl spoke about the transfer and hinted at the clubs closing in a deal. He was quoted by BILD as saying:

"I assume that there will now be movement in the personnel. We know that the player is of great value to us, that he has an ongoing contract with no release clause. Everything else will be revealed in the near future. We are preparing for different scenarios!"

The BILD report suggests Dortmund will be getting €100 million plus nearly €30 million in add-ons from Real Madrid. The German side were holding out for €150 million but that saw Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City pull out of the race.

Karl-Heinz Riedle warns Jude Bellingham against Real Madrid move

Former Borussia Dortmund footballer Karl-Heinz Riedle has warned Jude Bellingham that moving away from the club is not always the best option. He wants the English midfielder to remain at Dortmund, urging him to think twice before moving.

While speaking to News18, Riedle called for Bellingham to consider staying at Signal Iduna Park as the club are bound to win trophies. He said:

“I don’t want to talk about players leaving us. I mean Jude (Bellingham) is an incredibly good player, and if he goes at the end of the season, okay, we will see it. Then it’s like the same story, like with (Erling) Haaland or with other players, we had in the past that we have to substitute him and find another Bellingham, or find another Haaland.

"But in the moment I think their whole focus, even for Jude Bellingham, if we win this title and he will lift up the trophy at this time, maybe he’ll think, okay, this could be another fantastic thing."

He also gave Jadon Sancho's example while saying that Bellingham should look at the Manchester United star's situation before joining Real Madrid. Riedle added:

“Maybe he can win other stuff, even with Borussia Dortmund. For example, it didn’t work for Jadon Sancho, he was an incredible player for us, but when he joined Manchester United he is now in the middle of nowhere. He’s not playing. He’s not happy. The money is also good, I think Dortmund offered him a lot of money."

Real Madrid are also set to keep hold of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, with MARCA claiming that both players have signed a one-year deal to remain at the club.

