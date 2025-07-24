England international tells friends that he’s joining Arsenal this summer amid transfer links: Reports

England international Eberechi Eze has reportedly told his closest friends that he is joining Arsenal amid rumours linking him with a move to the Emirates. According to reports, the Crystal Palace star has already made a concrete decision about his future and revealed it to his inner circle.
Eze has been a consistent performer for Palace since his move to Selhurst Park from QPR in 2020. An attacking midfielder by trade, he has racked up 40 goals and 28 assists in 167 appearances for the Eagles across all competitions.
In the 2024-25 campaign, he played a starring role in helping Palace win the FA Cup, the first trophy in their 164-year-history. He scored in the quarterfinal (3-0 win over Fulham), semi-final (3-0 win over Aston Villa) and the final (1-0 win over Manchester City), showcasing his nose for a crucial goal.
Unsurprisingly, Eze attracted attention from a host of top European sides, including Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Arsenal. The latest reports from TBR Football have claimed that the 27-year-old has chosen to join Mikel Arteta's side, and has conveyed the decision to his close friends and family.
According to TBR correspondent George Bailey, the Gunners have been in touch with Eze's entourage and Crystal Palace throughout the summer. He said:
"I am told that Eze remains firmly on Arsenal’s radar and they have done plenty of work on him — there is a very good chance that Eze will be an Arsenal player before the end of August. They have maintained contact with Eze’s people throughout the summer."
The Gunners would be hoping to secure Eze's services before the first game of their 2025-26 Premier League season against Manchester United (August 17).
"He's hungry" - Arsenal star Declan Rice makes claim about new signing
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice has claimed that forward Noni Madueke is raring to go after making the move to the Emirates from London rivals Chelsea.
The 23-year-old spent two-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge, showcasing moments of brilliance but often garnering flak for his inconsistent displays. After his signing was announced by the Gunners, many supporters voiced their frustration and expressed their concerns about his qualities.
However, Rice stepped up to defend his fellow England international in an interview with The Athletic. He said (via TBR Football):
"There's obviously been a lot of talk around his signing. I didn't like it, if I'm speaking honestly... As football players, and players who have played with him, we know the quality he has. He's so driven, and he's proven. He wants to prove, and show everyone, what he can do, and I think you're going to see that. There's a hunger inside his belly... He wants to play for Arsenal, and those are the type of players we want. It's so positive. I think he's going to shock a lot of people, and I can’t wait for him to come."
After winning the FIFA Club World Cup with Chelsea, Madueke is back in London. He is not expected to join the Arsenal squad for their ongoing pre-season tour of Asia.