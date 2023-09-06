Enzo Fernandez considering early Chelsea exit if results do not improve at Stamford Bridge - Reports

Enzo Fernandez is reportedly considering cutting his Chelsea spell short if the Blues' dismal form continues.

According to Fichajes, Fernandez may consider leaving Stamford Bridge should there be no improvement in results under Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine midfielder joined the west London outfit from Benfica in January for £106.8 million. He was the club's most expensive signing at the time and his move broke the British transfer record.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has impressed during the early stages of his Chelsea career. He has made 27 appearances across competitions, scoring two goals and providing one assist. He has been a standout performer, showing his superb passing range and energy in midfield.

However, his capture hasn't aided what has been a disappointing run of form for the Blues. They finished 12th in the league last season and he has now played under four separate managers (Graham Potter, Bruno Saltor, Frank Lampard, Pochettino).

The latter's appointment earlier this summer excited fans and the squad with many expecting Chelsea to bounce back. However, they are still underperforming and have suffered two defeats to West Ham United (3-1) and Nottingham Forest (1-0) in four games.

Enzo Fernandez may be considering his future as the Blues are still unable to turn the table. He has seven years left on his contract but wasn't short of interest from other European giants before he made the move to west London.

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain were all looking for signature shortly after the World Cup. He enjoyed a breakout performance in Qatar, winning the Young Player of the Tournament award with one goal and one assist in seven games.

Enzo Fernandez comments on his new advanced role at Chelsea

Enzo Fernandez has played a variety of positions for the Blues.

Enzo Fernandez has been deployed in a more advanced role under Pochettino this season. The signing of Moises Caicedo and his coach's trust in Conor Gallagher's defensive capabilities is allowing him to venture further forward.

The Argentina international has touched on his new position by comparing the difference in roles from a He said (via English journalist Simon Phillips):

"Now I am playing further forward, I have no problem but it's a big difference; (As a) 5 maybe you have to stay with the defenders, (but as an 8) you have to let go more and help the strikers."

Fernandez has shown his versatility throughout the early stages of his spell with Chelsea. He tracks back to help out defending while also driving the team forward on the break.

The Argentine midfielder enjoyed a more advanced role with former club Benfica as he bagged four goals and seven assists in 29 games. He will be crucial for Pochettino as he looks to propel the Blues up the Premier League table.