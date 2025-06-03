Enzo Maresca gives green light as Chelsea set to pursue deal for superstar goalkeeper: Reports

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca has green-lit a move from the club to sign AC Milan star Mike Maignan this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano. The Blues are keen on strengthening their squad this summer ahead of participating in the FIFA Club World Cup and their return to the UEFA Champions League.

Romano reports that the club has spoken with Maresca about the possibility of signing Maignan from the Serie A giants this summer. The former Leicester City boss has given his approval to the move and wishes for the club to prioritise the signature of the France international.

Chelsea enjoyed a successful campaign under Maresca in 2024-25, qualifying for the Champions League. Their fourth-place finish may be the catalyst for Maignan to join them this summer, with the goalkeeper appearing reluctant to extend his contract with AC Milan.

Mike Maignan is under contract with the Rossoneri until 2026 and was expected to remain at the club, but their failure to qualify for Europe has put a serious dent in those plans. Those at Chelsea see the situation of the 29-year-old as an opportunity to bring in a truly elite goalkeeper, one who adds quality and leadership to their ranks.

Robert Sanchez was the Blues' first-choice for the 2024-25 season, but a move for Maignan will immediately put his future in doubt. With Filip Jorgensen, Djordje Petrovic, and Mike Penders also on the books of the club, the Blues will need to let go of a few goalkeepers this summer.

Maignan was linked to Chelsea before joining AC Milan from Lille in 2021 and has made 163 appearances for the Serie A outfit since. Milan will be open to agreeing a fee for the France number one this summer to avoid losing him for free next year.

Chelsea opt out of permanent deal for Manchester United loanee: Reports

Chelsea have decided against signing Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho permanently despite having an obligation to buy the forward, as per reports. The Englishman will return to Old Trafford once his loan spell with the Blues expires on June 30th, bringing his stint to an end.

David Ornstein reports that the Blues could not find an agreement on personal terms with the former Borussia Dortmund man as they negotiated a permanent deal. The 25-year-old held talks with the Blues, who wanted him to take a pay cut and stay within their wage structure, but no agreement was reached.

A Conference League winner and goalscorer in the final, Sancho will return to Manchester United this summer, and the Blues will pay a £5 million penalty. He will not likely feature in the FIFA Club World Cup, which will begin in June and continue until mid-July.

