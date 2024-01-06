EPL club attempt to hijack Sevilla's loan move for Manchester United youngster: Reports

Everton have reportedly looked to hijack Sevilla's move for Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Toffees have made a last-minute play for Hannibal who is set to depart Old Trafford. The 20-year-old chose to join the La Liga side on loan, snubbing interest from Bundesliga outfit Freiburg and Ligue 1 side Lyon.

However, talks between Manchester United and Sevilla were ongoing and not concluded. Everton have now shown interest in the Tunisia international who is leaving Erik ten Hag's side for more first-team opportunities.

Hannibal has appeared nine times across competitions, scoring one goal. Ten Hag was full of praise for the Tunisian midfielder after he broke into the senior team (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think he gives a very good message to the rest of the squad, that this is the demand, this has to be the standard when you are playing in a position, what you have to bring to the team, to get success."

However, Hannibal has been unable to permanently forge his way into Manchester United's starting XI. He's now set for a departure but could remain in the Premier League with Everton.

Sean Dyche's Toffees look likely to be in a relegation fight heading into the second half of the season. The Merseysiders sit a point above the drop zone after 20 games played, but they were handed a 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules.

Hannibal's former manager John Eustace hailed the Manchester United youngster

Hannibal caught the eye during his time at Birmingham.

Hannibal is tipped for a bright future at Manchester United and he will be eager to impress while out on loan. He already has spent time away from the Red Devils on loan at EFL Championship outfit Birmingham City from August 2022 to May 2023.

The versatile midfielder impressed at St Andrew's, posting one goal and six assists in 41 games across competitions. He helped the Blues finish 17th in the Championship table, evading relegation.

Hannibal's former Birmingham boss John Eustace was full of praise for the Tunisian. He touched on the midfielder's energy (via The Mirror):

"The way he has played in the last couple of games has been phenomenal. He has broken records for total distance [covered], all that kind of stuff."

The Red Devils academy graduate can play in attacking midfield, central midfield, and on both wings. His versatility has earned him praise throughout his development at Old Trafford.