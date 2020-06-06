EPL giants Arsenal reportedly agree personal terms with Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey is keen on a move to the EPL and Arsenal are leading the race to secure his signature.

The Ghanaian has reportedly agreed personal terms with EPL side Arsenal and has a release clause of £45 million.

EPL side Arsenal have reportedly agreed personal terms with long-term transfer target Thomas Partey. The Atletico Madrid midfielder is eager to leave the club this season and has also been linked with fellow EPL side Manchester United.

According to FootballMadeInGhana via AFTV, the EPL giants have agreed personal terms with the combative midfielder. However, there is no deal in place with Atleti, who have reportedly offered him a new contract.

Partey has been one of the best midfielders in the world this season and is earned praise for his all-round ability in the centre of the park. Mikel Arteta has identified the 26-year-old to add quality to his midfield and the EPL outfit are willing to trigger his £45 million release clause to get the deal over the line.

EPL clubs keeping keen eye on Partey

Thomas Partey impressed in the UCL against EPL giants Liverpool

The Ghanaian has made over 150 appearances for Los Rojiblancos and represented his country at two Africa Cup of Nations tournaments. His performances this season have earned him widespread praise and EPL clubs have been keeping a keen eye on him.

Diego Simeone is a huge fan of the player and has reportedly offered him a new contract to keep him at the club. However, reports suggest that Partey believes this is the right time to move on and take up a new challenge in the EPL.

Ghanaian sources have suggested that Partey has agreed personal terms with Arsenal. However, the EPL side are yet to find an agreement with Atletico Madrid and it remains to be seen if they trigger his release clause.

Since replacing Unai Emery in December 2019, Arteta has steadied the ship at Arsenal and brought back the feel-good factor. Their position on the league standings does not reflect the progress they've made under the Spaniard, as they currently 9th on the EPL table.

The Gunners are preparing for a big summer and are sweating over the future of talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The EPL striker has less than a year left on his contract and has been linked with a move to Barcelona and fellow EPL side Chelsea.

Tying down Aubameyang to a new deal is expected to be the priority for Arteta, as he looks to build his team around the talismanic striker. Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette could be on his way out of the EPL club this summer, as the Gunners look to cash in on him.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in securing his signature and a swap deal between the two clubs has been suggested, with Partey travelling in the opposite direction.

However, no such deal has come to fruition as things stand and it remains to be seen if the EPL club part wats with the Frenchman this summer.

The EPL is all set to resume later this month and Arsenal will look to make up for lost time in their pursuit of a top-four spot. The Gunners are currently eight points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and will need to be at their best if they are to finish the EPL season strongly.