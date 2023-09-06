Eric ten Hag rejected Manchester United hierarchy's advice before signing Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham on loan - Reports

Erik ten Hag reportedly rejected advice from Manchester United's hierarchy about trusting Alvaro Fernandez before signing Sergio Reguilon from Tottenham Hotspur on loan.

The Red Devils went into the pre-season with Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw as their first-team left-backs. But the Dutch left-back was left out of their pre-season tour because of an injury.

Ten Hag's side were then in need of an urgent replacement at left-back after learning about Shaw's muscle injury in late August. As per the Daily Mail, he is expected to be sidelined for around 10 weeks.

As per the Athletic, those who followed Fernandez's development wanted Ten Hag to trust the Spaniard with first-team minutes. But the Dutchman made it clear that he wanted a player with Premier League experience, leading Manchester United to target Chelsea's Marc Cucurella.

Brandon Williams could have been a solution but the 22-year-old Englishman was loaned to Ipswich Town just before Shaw's injury. After Manchester United struggled to get a deal over the line for Cucurella, Reguilon was earmarked as a target.

The negotiations went over smoothly, with the Spurs left-back arriving at Old Trafford without the club having to pay a loan fee for him. On deadline day, Fernandez's loan move to the Spanish side Granada was finalized.

The 20-year-old full-back joined the Old Trafford outfit from Real Madrid's academy on a free transfer in 2020. Since then, he has failed to make a senior appearance for the English club and was sent on loan to Preston North End for the 2022-23 season.

Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon confident he can help Manchester United during loan spell

Sergio Reguilon has found it tough to cement his place in Tottenham Hotspur's starting XI in recent seasons.

The Spaniard was allowed to join Atletico Madrid on loan in the summer of 2022 and didn't seem to be in Ange Postecoglou's plans this season. He failed to make Tottenham's matchday squads in each of their first three league games this term.

Reguilon was on Manchester United's bench in their 3-1 league loss against Arsenal at the Emirates on 3 September. Before the match, the 26-year-old stated that he was confident of helping his new club achieve their goals this season.

The former Real Madrid left-back said, via the club's official website (h/t BeSoccer):

"Having spoken to the manager, I know what he needs from me, and I am ready to play my part in helping the team to achieve success. I know that I can contribute to Manchester United this season. I am ready to fight for this group and show everyone my qualities."

Reguilon hasn't played in one Premier League game since April 2022.