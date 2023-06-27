Erik ten Hag asks Manchester United to make shock move for 27-year-old Manchester City star: Reports

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly demanded his team's top brass to snap up Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips.

Phillips, 27, has failed to put up a fight for a starting spot at City since arriving from Leeds United in a deal worth up to £45 million last summer. He racked up just 593 minutes of action, spread across 21 appearances, during his team's treble-winning season last time around.

As a result, the 26-cap England international has been rumored to exit Manchester City ahead of the next term. He has emerged on West Ham United and Newcastle United's radar of late, as per The Daily Star.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United have also decided to enter the summer transfer race for Phillips on Ten Hag's request. The former Ajax tactician is said to be confident about bringing out the best version of the deep-lying playmaker in his system next campaign.

The Red Devils' hierarchy are willing to dish out £34 million to sign Phillips, whose contract at the Etihad is set to expire in June 2028.

Should the 2020 UEFA Euro finalist join the Old Trafford side, he would emerge as a rotational option for Casemiro. Apart from deputizing in a holding role, he could also play as a box-to-box midfielder.

Manchester United are also keeping tabs on a number of other midfielders, with a move for Chelsea's Mason Mount currently in limbo. They have enquired about the availability of Brighton's Moises Caicedo, Ajax's Mohammed Kudus and Utrecht's Taylor Booth, as per ESPN.

Ex-Liverpool star comments on Manchester United attacker, backs him to shine again

In his column for Caught Offside, former Liverpool star Stan Collymore shared his honest thoughts on Jadon Sancho's future. He wrote:

"I love Sancho – I have always maintained that he could be the difference between Manchester United winning silverware and not. But there is no denying that he has yet to live up to expectations following his transfer from Dortmund. Fortunately for the winger, he has the biggest advantage on his side right now – time."

Backing the Englishman to shine next campaign, Collymore concluded:

"He did show glimpses of what he's capable of at the end of last season, but Erik Ten Hag and the United-faithful will want to see more of that right from the get-go next season. If I were his manager, I would give him another full season to really show what he can do on the pitch before I am thinking about loans and transfers."

Sancho, 23, has received a lot of flak for his underwhelming outings since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £73 million in 2021.

So far, the Manchester City youth product has scored just 12 goals and laid out six assists in 79 overall appearances for Manchester United.

