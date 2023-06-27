Erik ten Hag behind Manchester United superstar’s dramatic contract U-turn: Reports 

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly responsible for the U-turn over David de Gea's contract.

The Daily Mail reports that Ten Hag has doubts about continuing with De Gea as his first-choice goalkeeper. The Spaniard had signed a new contract with his current one set to expire on June 30.

However, Manchester United backed out of that agreement and instead offered a new deal on even further reduced wages. The Spanish shot-stopper was already willing to take a significant hit on his current £375,000 per week wages.

De Gea, 32, is the longest-servant currently still at Old Trafford after joining the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid in 2011. He has made 545 appearances for the Premier League giants, keeping 190 clean sheets.

However, last season was a tumultuous one for the Spanish shot-stopper as he lacked form despite winning the Premier League's Golden Glove. He kept 17 clean sheets in 38 league games.

There were some costly mistakes from the veteran goalkeeper during the campaign. He was perhaps at fault in a 2-2 draw with Sevilla in the Europa League and a 2-1 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Alongside this, De Gea isn't the most comfortable with the ball at his feet which is a trait Ten Hag wants his shot-stoppers to possess. This has seen Manchester United be linked with his former Ajax keeper Andre Onana now at Inter Milan.

De Gea is now weighing up his options and does have interest from the Saudi Pro League. The Middle Eastern league are offering lucrative contracts to European star names, most recently signing Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and N'Golo Kante.

The Spaniard will likely feel disrespected though as Ten Hag spoke throughout the season hinting he was keen for the goalkeeper to stay. It appears he has now gone back on his word amid doubts over his ability with the ball.

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez returns to training

Lisandro Martinez is back from long-term injury.

Manchester United have been boosted by the news that Lisandro Martinez is back in training. The Argentine defender had been sidelined with a metatarsal fracture since early April.

Martinez has been a fan favorite ever since joining the Red Devils from Ajax last summer for £56.7 million. He made 45 appearances across competitions this past season, helping his side keep 20 clean sheets. The Argentine played a key role in De Gea's Golden Glove win.

The 25-year-old posted videos of himself back running on the pitch on his Instagram story. He also announced his return from injury with a tweet:

"So happy to be back 100%"

Martinez now looks set to be part of the Manchester United squad that head to the United States for pre-season in July. He missed crucial games for the Red Devils, including an FA Cup final defeat to City, hence his absence was problematic.

